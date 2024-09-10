Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 10, 2024 / 7:56 AM

Mark Hamill, Kevin Costner pay tribute to late James Earl Jones

New York's Empire State Building was lit up to look like Jones' iconic Darth Vader villain from "Star Wars."

By Karen Butler
James Earl Jones' legions of fans are mourning his death at the age of 93. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
1 of 5 | James Earl Jones' legions of fans are mourning his death at the age of 93. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Hollywood is mourning the death of one of its most beloved actors, Star Wars, Field of Dreams and The Lion King legend James Earl Jones.

The EGOT-winning actor and U.S. Army veteran with the instantly recognizable baritone voice died Monday at the age of 93.

Advertisement

Shortly after his death was announced, New York's Empire State Building was lit up to look like Jones' iconic Darth Vader villain from Star Wars and dozens of his fellow artists went online to pay tribute to him.

Mark Hamill, who played Vader's son Luke in the Star Wars franchise, wrote on X: "RIP dad," alongside a broken heart emoji.

Advertisement

"James Earl Jones... there will never be another of his particular combination of graces," said Star Trek icon LeVar Burton wrote on X.

"Just hearing the news of James Earl Jones's passing. That booming voice. That quiet strength," Kevin Costner posted on Instagram.

"The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I'll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams. If you've seen it, you know that this movie wouldn't be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa. I'm grateful to have been a witness to him making that magic happen. Rest in peace, friend."

"This man was the living embodiment of artistry, integrity, creativity, and dignity," The Wire alum Wendell Pierce said on X.

"James Earl Jones is the sole reason I became an actor. He stirred a vocation in me that gave voice to my unsung heart songs," he added. "By example, he led me on the exploration of my own personal humanity and the study of human behavior in others and the intangible, ever-present soul. He was a once in a generation talent that has left an enormous legacy in American culture."

Advertisement

Matthew Broderick -- who voiced the character of Simba, son of Jones' Mufasa, in the animated movie, The Lion King, told People: "I'm so lucky to have had a chance to work with James Earl Jones. To have had him play my father, my king! And to get to know him a little bit. I'd cross paths with him from time to time over the years and I was always so thrilled to see him."

"It was truly an honor, Mr. Jones. You will be greatly missed," tweeted Sean Hayes, who appeared alongside Jones on the sitcom, Will and Grace.

Jones' last on screen appearance was reprising his role as King Joffer in the 2021 sequel Coming 2 America, and last voice appearance was as Darth Vader in the 2022 Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Advertisement

Notable deaths of 2024

Johnny Gaudreau
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau looks to pass the puck during a game in St. Louis on December 16, 2018. Gaudreau, who first played for the Calgary Flames before joining the Columbus Blue Jackets, died at the age of 31 along with his brother Matthew after they were struck by a vehicle while riding their bikes on August 29. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Chase Stokes: 'Uglies' beautified look 'was definitely a jump scare'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Chase Stokes: 'Uglies' beautified look 'was definitely a jump scare'
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Chase Stokes discusses adjusting to his enhanced look in "Uglies," on Netflix Friday, and the themes of the sci-fi tale in which people have beautification procedures at age 16.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 10: Colin Firth, Randy Johnson
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 10: Colin Firth, Randy Johnson
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Actor Colin Firth turns 64 and baseball legend Randy Johnson turns 61, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 10.
James Earl Jones, renown actor and voice for 'Star Wars,' 'Lion King' dies at 93
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
James Earl Jones, renown actor and voice for 'Star Wars,' 'Lion King' dies at 93
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- James Earl Jones died Monday at age 93.
'Drag Race España' announces Season 4 cast
TV // 17 hours ago
'Drag Race España' announces Season 4 cast
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A new season of "Drag Race España" introduces 12 new queens and welcomes back judges Javier Ambrosia, Javier Calvo and Ana Locking.
In 'Single Lady,' Ali Wong talks life after divorce
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
In 'Single Lady,' Ali Wong talks life after divorce
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix will release a new comedy special from Ali Wong that tackles subjects like dating and divorce.
'Hold Your Breath': Sarah Paulson finds horror in 1930s Oklahoma
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Hold Your Breath': Sarah Paulson finds horror in 1930s Oklahoma
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- "Hold Your Breath," a new horror film starring Sarah Paulson, is coming to Hulu.
JC Chasez, Jimmy Harry to release 'Frankenstein'-inspired album
Music // 18 hours ago
JC Chasez, Jimmy Harry to release 'Frankenstein'-inspired album
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- *NYSNC singer JC Chasez makes his musical theater recording debut with "Playing with Fire," a 16-track, Frankenstein-inspired concept album.
John Mulaney, Renée Elise Goldsberry to star 'All In' on Broadway
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
John Mulaney, Renée Elise Goldsberry to star 'All In' on Broadway
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Comedian John Mulaney and New Yorker contributor Simon Rich are reuniting for a Broadway comedy which premieres in December.
'Labyrinth,' 'Dark Crystal' collector's editions coming in November
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Labyrinth,' 'Dark Crystal' collector's editions coming in November
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios announced Monday it is releasing new collector's editions of the Jim Henson films "Labyrinth" and "The Dark Crystal" on Nov. 19 on 4K UHD and Blu-ray.
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin among Emmy Award presenters
TV // 21 hours ago
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin among Emmy Award presenters
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Dick Van Dyke are among the stars who will present Emmy Awards during the 76th annual ceremony.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle spotlights S'mores fireside treat
Google Doodle spotlights S'mores fireside treat
Titus Welliver's 'Bosch: Legacy' to end after 3 seasons
Titus Welliver's 'Bosch: Legacy' to end after 3 seasons
Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis relished character clash in 'Thicket' western
Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis relished character clash in 'Thicket' western
Famous birthdays for Sept. 9: Hugh Grant, Michael Bublé
Famous birthdays for Sept. 9: Hugh Grant, Michael Bublé
James Earl Jones, renown actor and voice for 'Star Wars,' 'Lion King' dies at 93
James Earl Jones, renown actor and voice for 'Star Wars,' 'Lion King' dies at 93
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement