Mark Hamill, Kevin Costner pay tribute to late James Earl Jones

1 of 5 | James Earl Jones' legions of fans are mourning his death at the age of 93. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Hollywood is mourning the death of one of its most beloved actors, Star Wars, Field of Dreams and The Lion King legend James Earl Jones. The EGOT-winning actor and U.S. Army veteran with the instantly recognizable baritone voice died Monday at the age of 93. Advertisement

Shortly after his death was announced, New York's Empire State Building was lit up to look like Jones' iconic Darth Vader villain from Star Wars and dozens of his fellow artists went online to pay tribute to him.

Mark Hamill, who played Vader's son Luke in the Star Wars franchise, wrote on X: "RIP dad," alongside a broken heart emoji.

"James Earl Jones... there will never be another of his particular combination of graces," said Star Trek icon LeVar Burton wrote on X.

"Just hearing the news of James Earl Jones's passing. That booming voice. That quiet strength," Kevin Costner posted on Instagram.

"The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I'll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams. If you've seen it, you know that this movie wouldn't be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa. I'm grateful to have been a witness to him making that magic happen. Rest in peace, friend."

"This man was the living embodiment of artistry, integrity, creativity, and dignity," The Wire alum Wendell Pierce said on X.

"James Earl Jones is the sole reason I became an actor. He stirred a vocation in me that gave voice to my unsung heart songs," he added. "By example, he led me on the exploration of my own personal humanity and the study of human behavior in others and the intangible, ever-present soul. He was a once in a generation talent that has left an enormous legacy in American culture."

Matthew Broderick -- who voiced the character of Simba, son of Jones' Mufasa, in the animated movie, The Lion King, told People: "I'm so lucky to have had a chance to work with James Earl Jones. To have had him play my father, my king! And to get to know him a little bit. I'd cross paths with him from time to time over the years and I was always so thrilled to see him."

"It was truly an honor, Mr. Jones. You will be greatly missed," tweeted Sean Hayes, who appeared alongside Jones on the sitcom, Will and Grace.

Jones' last on screen appearance was reprising his role as King Joffer in the 2021 sequel Coming 2 America, and last voice appearance was as Darth Vader in the 2022 Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

