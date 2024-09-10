Famous birthdays for Sept. 10: Colin Firth, Randy Johnson

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- Pope Julius III in 1487
-- Fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli in 1890
-- Dancer Adele Astaire in 1896
-- Hall of Fame golfer Arnold Palmer in 1929
-- Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in 1933
-- Baseball legend Roger Maris in 1934
-- Football Hall of Fame member Buck Buchanan in 1940
-- Writer Stephen Jay Gould in 1941
-- Musician Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) in 1942 (age 82)
-- Musician Jose Feliciano in 1945 (age 79)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Lanier in 1948
-- Political commentator Bill O'Reilly in 1949 (age 75)
-- Musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) in 1950 (age 74)
-- Actor Amy Irving in 1953 (age 71)
-- Actor Clark Johnson in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Kate Burton in 1957 (age 67)
-- Filmmaker Chris Columbus in 1958 (age 66)
-- Musician Siobhan Fahey (Bananarama) in 1958 (age 66)
-- Musician David Lowery (Cracker) in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Colin Firth in 1960 (age 64)
-- Cartoonist Alison Bechdel in 1960 (age 64)
-- Wesley Simina, president of the Federated States of Micronesia, in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Raymond Cruz in 1961 (age 63)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Randy "The Big Unit" Johnson in 1963 (age 61)
-- Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Robin Goodridge (Bush) in 1965 (age 59)
-- Musician Stevie "D." Dacanay (Buckcherry) in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician Miles Zuniga (Fastball) in 1966 (age 58)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Joe Nieuwendyk in 1966 (age 58)
-- Filmmaker Guy Ritchie in 1968 (age 56)
-- Musician Big Daddy Kane, born Antonio Hardy, in 1968 (age 56)
-- Actor Ryan Phillippe in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Jacob Young in 1979 (age 45)
-- Musician Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) in 1980 (age 44)
-- Ballet dancer Misty Copeland in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Gabriel Bateman in 2004 (age 20)