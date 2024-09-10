Trending
Entertainment News
Sept. 10, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 10: Colin Firth, Randy Johnson

By UPI Staff
Colin Firth attends the premiere of "Empire of Light" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 1, 2022. The actor turns 64 on September 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Pope Julius III in 1487

-- Fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli in 1890

-- Dancer Adele Astaire in 1896

-- Hall of Fame golfer Arnold Palmer in 1929

-- Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in 1933

-- Baseball legend Roger Maris in 1934

-- Football Hall of Fame member Buck Buchanan in 1940

-- Writer Stephen Jay Gould in 1941

-- Musician Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) in 1942 (age 82)

-- Musician Jose Feliciano in 1945 (age 79)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Lanier in 1948

-- Political commentator Bill O'Reilly in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Amy Irving in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Clark Johnson in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Kate Burton in 1957 (age 67)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Filmmaker Chris Columbus in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Siobhan Fahey (Bananarama) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician David Lowery (Cracker) in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Colin Firth in 1960 (age 64)

-- Cartoonist Alison Bechdel in 1960 (age 64)

-- Wesley Simina, president of the Federated States of Micronesia, in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Raymond Cruz in 1961 (age 63)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Randy "The Big Unit" Johnson in 1963 (age 61)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Robin Goodridge (Bush) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician Stevie "D." Dacanay (Buckcherry) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Miles Zuniga (Fastball) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Joe Nieuwendyk in 1966 (age 58)

-- Filmmaker Guy Ritchie in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician Big Daddy Kane, born Antonio Hardy, in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Ryan Phillippe in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Jacob Young in 1979 (age 45)

-- Musician Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) in 1980 (age 44)

-- Ballet dancer Misty Copeland in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Gabriel Bateman in 2004 (age 20)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

