Famous birthdays for Sept. 10: Colin Firth, Randy Johnson

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:

-- Pope Julius III in 1487

-- Fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli in 1890

-- Dancer Adele Astaire in 1896

-- Hall of Fame golfer Arnold Palmer in 1929

-- Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in 1933

-- Baseball legend Roger Maris in 1934

-- Football Hall of Fame member Buck Buchanan in 1940

-- Writer Stephen Jay Gould in 1941

-- Musician Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) in 1942 (age 82)

-- Musician Jose Feliciano in 1945 (age 79)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Lanier in 1948

-- Political commentator Bill O'Reilly in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Amy Irving in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Clark Johnson in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Kate Burton in 1957 (age 67)

-- Filmmaker Chris Columbus in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Siobhan Fahey (Bananarama) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician David Lowery (Cracker) in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Colin Firth in 1960 (age 64)

-- Cartoonist Alison Bechdel in 1960 (age 64)

-- Wesley Simina, president of the Federated States of Micronesia, in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Raymond Cruz in 1961 (age 63)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Randy "The Big Unit" Johnson in 1963 (age 61)

-- Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Robin Goodridge (Bush) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician Stevie "D." Dacanay (Buckcherry) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Miles Zuniga (Fastball) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Joe Nieuwendyk in 1966 (age 58)

-- Filmmaker Guy Ritchie in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician Big Daddy Kane, born Antonio Hardy, in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Ryan Phillippe in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Jacob Young in 1979 (age 45)

-- Musician Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) in 1980 (age 44)

-- Ballet dancer Misty Copeland in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Gabriel Bateman in 2004 (age 20)