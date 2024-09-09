Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 9, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 9: Hugh Grant, Michael Bublé

By UPI Staff
Hugh Grant attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 18. The actor turns 64 on September 9. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 4 | Hugh Grant attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 18. The actor turns 64 on September 9. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- The Cardinal-duc de Richelieu, French statesman/Roman Catholic cardinal, in 1585

-- British Capt. William Bligh, of the HMS Bounty, in 1754

-- Writer Leo Tolstoy in 1828

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Frank Chance in 1876

-- Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Harland Sanders in 1890

-- Musician Otis Redding in 1941

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Theismann in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician John McFee (Doobie Brothers) in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor/musician Tom Wopat in 1951 (age 73)

-- Musician Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Angela Cartwright in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Hugh Grant in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Constance Marie in 1965 (age 59)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Charles Esten in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Adam Sandler in 1966 (age 58)

Advertisement

-- Actor Rachel Hunter in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Henry Thomas in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Eric Stonestreet in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Goran Visnjic in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Michael Bublé in 1975 (age 49)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Michelle Williams in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Timothy Granaderos in 1986 (age 38)

-- Musician Hunter Hayes in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Kelsey Asbille Chow in 1991 (age 33)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' tops North American box office with $110M
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' tops North American box office with $110M
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Michael Keaton-Winona Ryder horror-comedy, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $110 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com
Rapper Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl halftime show
Music // 14 hours ago
Rapper Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl halftime show
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar has signed on to headline the NFL's Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February.
Ashley Tisdale announces birth of second daughter, Emerson
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Ashley Tisdale announces birth of second daughter, Emerson
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "High School Musical" alum Ashley Tisdale has announced the birth of her second child.
Pedro Almodóvar's 'Room Next Door' wins the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival
Movies // 16 hours ago
Pedro Almodóvar's 'Room Next Door' wins the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Pedro Almodóvar's "The Room Next Door" won the Venice Film Festival's top honor, the Golden Lion, this weekend.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 8: David Arquette, Martin Freeman
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 8: David Arquette, Martin Freeman
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Actor David Arquette and actor Martin Freeman turn 53, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 8.
Nicole Kidman's mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, dies
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Nicole Kidman's mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, dies
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman announced Saturday that her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has died.
MGM+ cancels 'Beacon 23,' 'Winter King'
TV // 1 day ago
MGM+ cancels 'Beacon 23,' 'Winter King'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- MGM+ has canceled its series "Beacon 23" and "The Winter King."
Patricia Arquette to play Maggie Murdaugh in Hulu docu-drama
TV // 1 day ago
Patricia Arquette to play Maggie Murdaugh in Hulu docu-drama
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette is set to star in a new Hulu series about the powerful Murdaugh family of South Carolina.
Titus Welliver's 'Bosch: Legacy' to end after 3 seasons
TV // 1 day ago
Titus Welliver's 'Bosch: Legacy' to end after 3 seasons
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Author Michael Connelly says "Bosch: Legacy," a series based on his best-selling book series, is to end after three seasons.
Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' dropping to four nights a week
TV // 1 day ago
Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' dropping to four nights a week
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" will tape and air episodes four nights a week instead of five, starting this fall.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Titus Welliver's 'Bosch: Legacy' to end after 3 seasons
Titus Welliver's 'Bosch: Legacy' to end after 3 seasons
Nicole Kidman's mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, dies
Nicole Kidman's mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, dies
Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis relished character clash in 'Thicket' western
Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis relished character clash in 'Thicket' western
Famous birthdays for Sept. 7: Michael Emerson, Ian Chen
Famous birthdays for Sept. 7: Michael Emerson, Ian Chen
Sha Na Na singer Screamin' Scott Simon dead at 75
Sha Na Na singer Screamin' Scott Simon dead at 75
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement