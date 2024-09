Ashley Tisdale announced Saturday that she has given birth to her second child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- High School Musical and Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum Ashley Tisdale has announced the birth of her second child. "Emerson Clover French, all three of us are obsessed with you. She landed 9.6.24," Tisdale posted on Instagram Saturday. Advertisement

Tisdale, 38, announced her pregnancy in March.

She and husband Christopher French, 42, are also the parents of daughter Jupiter Iris French, 3.

Saturday's birth announcement included a black-and-white photo of baby Emerson's tiny hand held by those of her parents and big sister.

