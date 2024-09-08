Famous birthdays for Sept. 8: David Arquette, Martin Freeman

David Arquette attends the premiere of "Mrs. Davis" at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles on April 13, 2023. The actor turns 53 on September 8. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:

-- England's King Richard I, "Richard the Lion-Hearted," in 1157

-- Writer Siegfried Sassoon in 1886

-- Comedian Sid Caesar in 1922

-- Political activist Lyndon LaRouche in 1922

-- Actor Peter Sellers in 1925

-- Musician Patsy Cline in 1932

-- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician Ron "Pigpen" McKernan (Grateful Dead) in 1945

-- Writer Ann Beattie in 1947 (age 77)

-- Civil rights figure Ruby Bridges in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Heather Thomas in 1957 (age 67)

-- Musician Aimee Mann in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Thomas Kretschmann in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Neko Case (New Pornographers) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor David Arquette in 1971 (age 53)

-- Model/actor Brooke Burke in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Martin Freeman in 1971 (age 53)

-- TV personality Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Richard Hughes (Keane) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Larenz Tate in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Nathan Corddry in 1977 (age 47)

-- Musician Pink, born Alecia Beth Moore, in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas in 1981 (age 43)

-- Musician Wiz Khalifa, born Cameron Jibril Thomaz, in 1987 (age 37)

-- DJ Avicii, born Tim Bergling, in 1989

-- Actor Dianne Doan in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Gaten Matarazzo in 2002 (age 22)