Famous birthdays for Sept. 8: David Arquette, Martin Freeman

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
|Advertisement
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- England's King Richard I, "Richard the Lion-Hearted," in 1157
-- Writer Siegfried Sassoon in 1886
-- Comedian Sid Caesar in 1922
-- Political activist Lyndon LaRouche in 1922
-- Actor Peter Sellers in 1925
-- Musician Patsy Cline in 1932
-- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in 1941 (age 83)
-- Musician Ron "Pigpen" McKernan (Grateful Dead) in 1945
-- Writer Ann Beattie in 1947 (age 77)
-- Civil rights figure Ruby Bridges in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Heather Thomas in 1957 (age 67)
-- Musician Aimee Mann in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Thomas Kretschmann in 1962 (age 62)
-- Musician Neko Case (New Pornographers) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor David Arquette in 1971 (age 53)
-- Model/actor Brooke Burke in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Martin Freeman in 1971 (age 53)
-- TV personality Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery in 1972 (age 52)
-- Musician Richard Hughes (Keane) in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Larenz Tate in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Nathan Corddry in 1977 (age 47)
-- Musician Pink, born Alecia Beth Moore, in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas in 1981 (age 43)
-- Musician Wiz Khalifa, born Cameron Jibril Thomaz, in 1987 (age 37)
-- DJ Avicii, born Tim Bergling, in 1989
-- Actor Dianne Doan in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Gaten Matarazzo in 2002 (age 22)