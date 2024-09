Famous birthdays for Sept. 7: Michael Emerson, Ian Chen

1 of 3 | Michael Emerson attends the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023. The actor turns 70 on September 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include: Advertisement

-- England's Queen Elizabeth I in 1533

-- Artist Anna "Grandma" Moses in 1860

-- Financier J. Pierpont Morgan Jr. in 1867

-- Filmmaker Elia Kazan in 1909

-- U.S. golfer and co-founder of LPGA Louise Suggs in 1923

-- Fashion designer Laura Ashley in 1925

-- Paranormal investigator Ed Warren in 1926

-- Musician Walter Theodore "Sonny" Rollins in 1930 (age 94)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Philanthropist John Paul Getty Jr. in 1932

-- Musician Buddy Holly in 1936

-- Actor John Phillip Law in 1937

-- Filmmaker Dario Argento in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician Gloria Gaynor in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Julie Kavner in 1950 (age 74)

-- Political commentator Peggy Noonan in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Chrissie Hynde (Pretenders) in 1951 (age 73)

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

-- Musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) in 1953 (age 71)

Advertisement

-- Actor Corbin Bernsen in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Michael Emerson in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician Michael Feinstein in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Diane Warren in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor W. Earl Brown in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Eazy E, born Lynn Wright, (N.W.A.) in 1963

-- Actor Toby Jones in 1966 (age 58)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Comedian/actor Leslie Jones in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Diane Farr in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Chad Sexton (311) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Tom Everett Scott in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Shannon Elizabeth in 1973 (age 51)

-- Filmmaker Alex Kurtzman in 1973 (age 51)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Oliver Hudson in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Devon Sawa in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor JD Pardo in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Evan Rachel Wood in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Dean-Charles Chapman in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Ian Chen in 2006 (age 18)

Advertisement