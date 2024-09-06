Famous birthdays for Sept. 6: Rosie Perez, Anika Noni Rose

1 of 3 | Rosie Perez arrives on the red carpet at the 49th Chaplin Award Honoring Jeff Bridges at Lincoln Center on April 29 in New York City. The actor turns 60 on September 6. File Photo by Serena Xu Ning/UPI | License Photo

-- The Marquis de Lafayette, French hero of the American Revolutionary War, in 1757

-- Pioneer social worker/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jane Addams in 1860

-- Financier/diplomat Joseph P. Kennedy in 1888

-- Comedienne Jo Anne Worley in 1937 (age 87)

-- Singer/songwriter David Allen Coe in 1939 (age 85)

-- Musician Roger Waters in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Swoosie Kurtz in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Jane Curtin in 1947 (age 77)

-- Business executive Carly Fiorina in 1954 (age 70)

-- Comedian Jeff Foxworthy in 1958 (age 66)

-- Comedian Michael Winslow in 1958 (age 66)

-- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in 1962 (age 62)

-- Novelist Alice Sebold in 1963 (age 61)

-- Singer/actor Rosie Perez in 1964 (age 60)

-- Singer Macy Gray in 1967 (age 57)

-- Singer Dolores O'Riordan in 1971

-- Actor Idris Elba in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Anika Noni Rose in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Justina Machado in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Justin Whalin in 1974 (age 50)

-- Rapper Foxy Brown, born Inga Fung Marchand, in 1978 (age 46)

-- British socialite Pippa Middleton in 1983 (age 41)

-- Rapper Lil Xan, born Nicholas Diego Leanos, in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Freya Allan in 2001 (age 23)

-- Actor Asher Angel in 2002 (age 22)