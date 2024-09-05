Trending
Lala Kent, of 'Vanderpump Rules,' gives birth to baby girl

By Jessica Inman
Model Lala Kent, pictured at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., has given birth to her second daughter. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules television personality Lala Kent gave birth to her second child Tuesday.

The model and podcast host has two-year-old daughter Ocean with ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

After splitting with the film director in 2021, Lala determined she didn't want her choice to have more children hinging on whether or not she found the perfect match.

"When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids," she said. "It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, 'You're going to find somebody.' And I got to thinking, 'Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?'"

For baby number two, Kent, 33, decided to go the intrauterine insemination route.

"There are women out in the world who sit there and wait for a man to come into the picture and are just yearning for children even though there is another way to get pregnant," she said.

Kent shared her baby news in her Instagram stories Wednesday.

"Welcome into the world, my love," she wrote.

