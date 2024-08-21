Trending
Aug. 21, 2024 / 9:56 AM

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to divorce

By Jessica Inman
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, pictured here during the Los Angeles Lakers/Golden State Warriors NBA game in March, are officially breaking up. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Two years after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marked their revived romance with a wedding, Bennifer is breaking up. Lopez filed for divorce on Tuesday.

The paperwork was filed on the two-year-anniversary of their Georgia ceremony, which was officiated by Jay Shetty and was attended by Matt Damon and Kevin Smith.

The couple famously separated in 2004, ending their engagement, but gave their love story a second try in 2021.

"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second change," she previously said in an interview with People.

The marital bliss did not last long, however, as Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, had not been residing in the same space for months. They had already listed their home for sale.

According to TMZ, the celebrities did not sign a prenuptial agreement, and Lopez is representing herself in the divorce.

Earlier this year, Affleck appeared in The Greatest Love Story Never Told, a documentary that gave a behind-the-scenes look at the singer's new album. Lopez had canceled a tour promoting This is Me... Live.

