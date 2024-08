Famous birthdays for Aug. 21: Hayden Panettiere, Loretta Devine

Hayden Panettiere arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023, in New York City. The actor turns 35 on August 21. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:

-- Britain's Princess Margaret in 1930

-- Actor Melvin Van Peebles in 1932

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Wilt Chamberlain in 1936

-- Country/pop singer Kenny Rogers in 1938

-- Actor Clarence Williams III in 1939

-- Pop singer Jackie DeShannon in 1941 (age 83)

-- Film director Peter Weir in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Patty McCormack in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Loretta Devine in 1949 (age 75)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Rock musician Glenn Hughes in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Kim Cattrall in 1956 (age 68)

-- Rock musician Joe Strummer in 1952

-- Former Ohio State football running back Archie Griffin, the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner, in 1954 (age 70)

-- America Online co-founder Steve Case in 1958 (age 66)

-- Moroccan King Mohammed VI in 1963 (age 61)

-- French satirical cartoonist Stéphane Charbonnier in 1967

-- Actor Carrie-Anne Moss in 1967 (age 57)

-- Singer Serj Tankian in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Alicia Witt in 1975 (age 49)

-- Singer Kelis in 1979 (age 45)

-- TV personality Brody Jenner in 1983 (age 41)

-- Olympic gold medal sprinter Usain Bolt in 1986 (age 38)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Country singer Kacey Musgraves in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Hayden Panettiere in 1989 (age 35)

-- Comedian/actor/musician Bo Burnham in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor RJ Mitte in 1992 (age 32)