Players can join player 456 (Lee Jung-jae) in the Netflix game "Squid Game: Unleashed." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming game Squid Game: Unleashed on Tuesday. The footage was shown at Gamescom's Opening Night ceremonies. Animated footage from the game shows some of the challenges from the hit Netflix show, like Red Light/Green Light. The game offers some new and deadly games involving crossing traffic and dodging spinning saws in the ground. Advertisement

Squid Game: Unleashed is coming to Netflix Games, available with streaming subscriptions. Up to 32 players will be able to play at once.

Netflix also showed Monument Valley 3 footage. Both games will be available to play later this year in Netflix Games.

Last month, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk announced the long-awaited second season of the Korean drama will premiere Dec. 26 on Netflix. Hwang also announced a third and final season coming next year.