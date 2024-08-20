Ryan Reynolds explains 'Deadpool' dedication to Rob Delaney's late son

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds has taken to Instagram to explain why his third Deadpool movie was dedicated to his co-star and friend Rob Delaney's late 2-year-old son.
"Rob Delaney brought PeterPool (née Sugarbear) into our hearts and effortlessly redefined the modern moose-knuckle -- showing it can be chic AND practical. And if theories are correct, he may be the new Anchor Being. There's more to @robdelaney than some realize. He's one of the most subversively funny people I know," Reynolds wrote on Instagram Monday.