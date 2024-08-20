Famous birthdays for Aug. 20: Al Roker, Ke Huy Quan

1 of 3 | Al Roker arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 14 in New York City. The TV personality turns 70 on August 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:

-- Benjamin Harrison, 23rd president of the United States, in 1833

-- Writer H.P. Lovecraft in 1890

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Lopez in 1908

-- Boxing promoter Don King in 1931 (age 93)

-- George Mitchell, former U.S. senator/diplomat, in 1933 (age 91)

-- One-time presidential candidate/former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul in 1935 (age 89)

-- Musician Isaac Hayes in 1942

-- Actor Sylvester McCoy in 1943 (age 81)

-- Journalist Connie Chung in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Jimmy Pankow (Chicago) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Ray Wise in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor John Noble in 1948 (age 76)

-- Musician Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) in 1948 (age 76)

-- Musician John Hiatt in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Rudy Gatlin (Gatlin Brothers) in 1952 (age 72)

-- TV personality Al Roker in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Joan Allen in 1956 (age 68)

-- Filmmaker David O. Russell in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor James Marsters in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Billy Gardell in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Ke Huy Quan in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Amy Adams in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Misha Collins in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician Monique Powell (Save Ferris) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Ben Barnes in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Andrew Garfield in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Manny Jacinto in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Alex Newell in 1992 (age 32)

-- Musician Demi Lovato in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Liana Liberato in 1995 (age 29)