Famous birthdays for Aug. 20: Al Roker, Ke Huy Quan

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
|Advertisement
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Benjamin Harrison, 23rd president of the United States, in 1833
-- Writer H.P. Lovecraft in 1890
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Lopez in 1908
-- Boxing promoter Don King in 1931 (age 93)
-- George Mitchell, former U.S. senator/diplomat, in 1933 (age 91)
-- One-time presidential candidate/former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul in 1935 (age 89)
-- Musician Isaac Hayes in 1942
-- Actor Sylvester McCoy in 1943 (age 81)
-- Journalist Connie Chung in 1946 (age 78)
-- Musician Jimmy Pankow (Chicago) in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor Ray Wise in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor John Noble in 1948 (age 76)
-- Musician Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) in 1948 (age 76)
-- Musician John Hiatt in 1952 (age 72)
-- Musician Rudy Gatlin (Gatlin Brothers) in 1952 (age 72)
-- TV personality Al Roker in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Joan Allen in 1956 (age 68)
-- Filmmaker David O. Russell in 1958 (age 66)
-- Actor James Marsters in 1962 (age 62)
-- Actor Billy Gardell in 1969 (age 55)
-- Musician Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Ke Huy Quan in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Amy Adams in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Misha Collins in 1974 (age 50)
-- Musician Monique Powell (Save Ferris) in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Ben Barnes in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Andrew Garfield in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Manny Jacinto in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Alex Newell in 1992 (age 32)
-- Musician Demi Lovato in 1992 (age 32)
-- Actor Liana Liberato in 1995 (age 29)