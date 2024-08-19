Trending
Aug. 19, 2024 / 11:43 AM

Phil Donahue, 'who invented smart talk in the afternoon,' dies at 88

By Jessica Inman
Phil Donahue, seen with his wife, Marlo, at the New York premiere of "Hillary," died at age 88. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Phil Donahue, seen with his wife, Marlo, at the New York premiere of "Hillary," died at age 88. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Iconic talk show host Phil Donahue, who, according to Oprah Winfrey, "invented smart talk in the afternoon," has died. He was 88 years old.

"Groundbreaking TV talk show journalist Phil Donahue died Sunday night at home surrounded by his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever Charlie," his family said.

The statement did not specify the long illness he'd been battling, but noted that he "passed away peacefully."

The Phil Donahue Show, which aired in the late 1960s, became well-known for including his audience members, and, earlier this year Donahue was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his groundbreaking work.

"If there had been no Phil Donahue show, there would be no Oprah Winfrey show," Winfrey said in a 2002 interview that coincided with Donahue hosting a new MSNBC show.

"He was the first to acknowledge that women are interested in more than mascara tips and cake recipes--that we're intelligent, we're concerned about the world around us, and we want the best possible lives for ourselves."

Donahue was also Today show contributor for nearly a decade beginning in 1979.

"You know, we overuse sometimes the word trailblazer, but he certainly was, indeed," said Today's Sheinelle Jones when announcing his passing.

Notable deaths of 2024

Phil Donahue
Iconic talk show host Phil Donahue attends the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, Calif., on January 5, 2008. Donahue, who hosted the "Phil Donahue Show" and appeared on "Today," died at the age of 88 on August 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

