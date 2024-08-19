Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 19, 2024 / 7:56 AM

Google Doodle honors sign-language poet Dorothy Miles

By Karen Butler
Monday's Google Doodle honors sign-language poet Dorothy Miles. Image courtesy of Google Doodle
Monday's Google Doodle honors sign-language poet Dorothy Miles. Image courtesy of Google Doodle

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle honors Dorothy Miles, a deaf Welsh poet known for composing verse in sign language.

The animated artwork is a watercolor portrait of Miles moving the letters in the word "Google" around with her hands.

Advertisement

A butterfly is nearby and she is standing in a field of flowers.

Born Dorothy Squire on Aug. 19,1931, Miles became deaf after suffering cerebrospinal meningitis as a child.

"Happy birthday, Dot Miles, thank you for your dedication to inclusive communication for all!" Google wrote on its website.

"Although Miles is best known for her poetry, she was also a teacher, performer, writer, and playwright. She gave powerful performances using her dynamic and expressive styles of sign language," the summary of her life continued. "Her most famous play is the drama Trouble's Just Beginning: A Play of Our Own. She wrote several books focused on sign language, including Gestures: Poetry in Sign Language and British Sign Language: A Beginner's Guide.

Miles died in 1993 at the age of 61.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Boy Meets World' alum Danielle Fishel diagnosed with breast cancer
Entertainment News // 38 minutes ago
'Boy Meets World' alum Danielle Fishel diagnosed with breast cancer
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- "Boy Meets World" alum Danielle Fishel has revealed she is battling breast cancer.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 19: Jonathan Frakes, Fat Joe
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 19: Jonathan Frakes, Fat Joe
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Actor Jonathan Frakes turns 72 and musician Fat Joe turns 54, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 19.
'Alien: Romulus' tops North American box office with $41.5M
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Alien: Romulus' tops North American box office with $41.5M
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "Alien: Romulus" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $41.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Madelaine Petsch, Andy Samberg
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Madelaine Petsch, Andy Samberg
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Actor Madelaine Petsch turns 30 and actor Andy Samberg turns 46, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 18.
Federal judge blocks Venu Sports streaming launch to compete with Warner Bros., Fox, Disney
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Federal judge blocks Venu Sports streaming launch to compete with Warner Bros., Fox, Disney
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday granted sports-streaming service Fubo's request halt the planned launch of a rival sports-streaming service due to a potential restraint of competition.
Chris Pratt honors oldest son Jack on his 12th birthday
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Chris Pratt honors oldest son Jack on his 12th birthday
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Chris Pratt took to social media Saturday to wish his son Jack a happy 12th birthday.
Comedian Perry Kurtz killed in Los Angeles hit-and-run collision
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Comedian Perry Kurtz killed in Los Angeles hit-and-run collision
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Comedian Perry Kurtz has died after a teen motorist allegedly hit him while he was walking in Los Angeles. He was 73.
No Season 14 for 'Wicked Tuna' on Nat Geo
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 14 for 'Wicked Tuna' on Nat Geo
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The high-seas docu-series, "Wicked Tuna," has been canceled after 13 seasons on National Geographic.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 14th week
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 14th week
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a 14th week.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Phoebe Bridgers, Giuliana Rancic
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Phoebe Bridgers, Giuliana Rancic
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Musician Phoebe Bridgers turns 30 and TV personality Giuliana Rancic turns 50, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 17.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Carrie Underwood, Eric Church to star in Toby Keith tribute concert
Carrie Underwood, Eric Church to star in Toby Keith tribute concert
'Alien: Romulus' tops North American box office with $41.5M
'Alien: Romulus' tops North American box office with $41.5M
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Madelaine Petsch, Andy Samberg
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Madelaine Petsch, Andy Samberg
No Season 14 for 'Wicked Tuna' on Nat Geo
No Season 14 for 'Wicked Tuna' on Nat Geo
'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Mother searches for daughter in documentary
'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Mother searches for daughter in documentary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement