Famous birthdays for Aug. 19: Jonathan Frakes, Fat Joe

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Julius Lothar Meyer, who helped develop the periodic table of elements, in 1830
-- Aviation pioneer Orville Wright in 1871
-- Fashion designer Coco Chanel in 1883
-- Humorist Ogden Nash in 1902
-- Publisher Malcolm Forbes in 1919
-- Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry in 1921
-- Writer Frank McCourt in 1930
-- Astronaut Story Musgrave in 1935 (age 89)
-- Actor Diana Muldaur in 1938 (age 86)
-- Musician Peter "Ginger" Baker (Cream) in 1939
-- Actor Jill St. John in 1940 (age 84)
-- Musician Johnny Nash in 1940
-- Actor/former U.S. Sen. Fred Thompson in 1942
-- Musician Ian Gillan (Deep Purple/Black Sabbath) in 1945 (age 79)
-- Bill Clinton, 42nd president of the United States, in 1946 (age 78)
-- Actor Gerald McRaney in 1947 (age 77)
-- Former second lady Tipper Gore in 1948 (age 76)
-- Actor Jim Carter in 1948 (age 76)
-- Musician John Deacon (Queen) in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor Jonathan Frakes in 1952 (age 72)
-- Political commentator Mary Matalin in 1953 (age 71)
-- Actor Peter Gallagher in 1955 (age 69)
-- Actor Adam Arkin in 1956 (age 68)
-- Actor Martin Donovan in 1957 (age 67)
-- Actor John Stamos in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Kyra Sedgwick in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Kevin Dillon in 1965 (age 59)
-- Musician Lee Ann Womack in 1966 (age 58)
-- Journalist/TV personality Tabitha Soren in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Matthew Perry in 1969
-- Musician Clay Walker in 1969 (age 55)
-- Musician Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Melissa Fumero in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Erika Christensen in 1982 (age 42)
-- Musician Christina Perri in 1986 (age 38)
-- Author Veronica Roth in 1988 (age 37)
-- Musician/actor Romeo Miller, formerly known as Lil Romeo, in 1989 (age 36)
-- Comedian/actor Marcello Hernandez in 1997 (age 27)