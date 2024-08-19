Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 19, 2024 / 3:00 AM / Updated Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:16 PM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 19: Jonathan Frakes, Fat Joe

By UPI Staff
Jonathan Frakes attends the final season premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9, 2023. The actor turns 72 on August 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Jonathan Frakes attends the final season premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9, 2023. The actor turns 72 on August 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Julius Lothar Meyer, who helped develop the periodic table of elements, in 1830

-- Aviation pioneer Orville Wright in 1871

-- Fashion designer Coco Chanel in 1883

-- Humorist Ogden Nash in 1902

-- Publisher Malcolm Forbes in 1919

-- Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry in 1921

-- Writer Frank McCourt in 1930

-- Astronaut Story Musgrave in 1935 (age 89)

File Photo courtesy of NASA

-- Actor Diana Muldaur in 1938 (age 86)

-- Musician Peter "Ginger" Baker (Cream) in 1939

-- Actor Jill St. John in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician Johnny Nash in 1940

-- Actor/former U.S. Sen. Fred Thompson in 1942

-- Musician Ian Gillan (Deep Purple/Black Sabbath) in 1945 (age 79)

-- Bill Clinton, 42nd president of the United States, in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Gerald McRaney in 1947 (age 77)

File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
-- Former second lady Tipper Gore in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Jim Carter in 1948 (age 76)

-- Musician John Deacon (Queen) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Jonathan Frakes in 1952 (age 72)

-- Political commentator Mary Matalin in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Peter Gallagher in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Adam Arkin in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Martin Donovan in 1957 (age 67)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Actor John Stamos in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Kyra Sedgwick in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Kevin Dillon in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician Lee Ann Womack in 1966 (age 58)

-- Journalist/TV personality Tabitha Soren in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Matthew Perry in 1969

-- Musician Clay Walker in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, in 1970 (age 54)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Melissa Fumero in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Erika Christensen in 1982 (age 42)

-- Musician Christina Perri in 1986 (age 38)

-- Author Veronica Roth in 1988 (age 37)

-- Musician/actor Romeo Miller, formerly known as Lil Romeo, in 1989 (age 36)

-- Comedian/actor Marcello Hernandez in 1997 (age 27)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

