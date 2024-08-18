Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Madelaine Petsch, Andy Samberg

Madelaine Petsch attends the premiere of "The Strangers: Chapter 1" at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on May 8. The actor turns 30 on August 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

-- Virginia Dare, first English settler born in the American colonies, in 1587

-- Explorer Meriwether Lewis in 1774

-- Department store founder Marshall Field in 1834

-- Cosmetics businessman Max Factor in 1904

-- Actor Shelley Winters in 1920

-- First lady Rosalynn Carter in 1927

-- Filmmaker Roman Polanski in 1933 (age 91)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Roberto Clemente in 1934

-- Olympic gold medal winning decathlete Rafer Johnson in 1935

-- Actor Robert Redford in 1936 (age 88)

-- Actor Martin Mull in 1943

-- Musician Dennis Elliott (Foreigner) in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Patrick Swayze in 1952

-- Actor Denis Leary in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Madeleine Stowe in 1958 (age 66)

-- TV journalist Bob Woodruff in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Zac Maloy (Nixons) in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician Everlast, born Erik Francis Schrody, (House of Pain) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Masta Killa, born Jamel Irief, (Wu-Tang Clan) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Edward Norton in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Christian Slater in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Kaitlin Olson in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Dar Salim in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Andy Samberg in 1978 (age 46)

-- Musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) in 1979 (age 45)

-- Singer Mika, born Michael Penniman Jr., in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor/comedian Anna Akana in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Richard Harmon in 1991 (age 33)

-- Model Frances Bean Cobain in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Maia Mitchell in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Madelaine Petsch in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Josephine Langford in 1997 (age 27)

