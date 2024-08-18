Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Madelaine Petsch, Andy Samberg

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Virginia Dare, first English settler born in the American colonies, in 1587
-- Explorer Meriwether Lewis in 1774
-- Department store founder Marshall Field in 1834
-- Cosmetics businessman Max Factor in 1904
-- Actor Shelley Winters in 1920
-- First lady Rosalynn Carter in 1927
-- Filmmaker Roman Polanski in 1933 (age 91)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Roberto Clemente in 1934
-- Olympic gold medal winning decathlete Rafer Johnson in 1935
-- Actor Robert Redford in 1936 (age 88)
-- Actor Martin Mull in 1943
-- Musician Dennis Elliott (Foreigner) in 1950 (age 74)
-- Actor Patrick Swayze in 1952
-- Actor Denis Leary in 1957 (age 67)
-- Actor Madeleine Stowe in 1958 (age 66)
-- TV journalist Bob Woodruff in 1961 (age 63)
-- Musician Zac Maloy (Nixons) in 1968 (age 56)
-- Musician Everlast, born Erik Francis Schrody, (House of Pain) in 1969 (age 55)
-- Musician Masta Killa, born Jamel Irief, (Wu-Tang Clan) in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Edward Norton in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Christian Slater in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Kaitlin Olson in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Dar Salim in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Andy Samberg in 1978 (age 46)
-- Musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) in 1979 (age 45)
-- Singer Mika, born Michael Penniman Jr., in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor/comedian Anna Akana in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Richard Harmon in 1991 (age 33)
-- Model Frances Bean Cobain in 1992 (age 32)
-- Actor Maia Mitchell in 1993 (age 31)
-- Actor Madelaine Petsch in 1994 (age 30)
-- Actor Josephine Langford in 1997 (age 27)