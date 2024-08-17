Comedian Perry Kurtz killed in Los Angeles hit-and-run collision

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Comedian Perry Kurtz has died after a teen motorist allegedly hit him while he was walking in Los Angeles. He was 73.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told TMZ that the America's Got Talent and The Late Late Show with James Corden comedian was declared dead at the scene on Thursday night.

"Rest in peace Perry Kurtz," Kurtz's longtime friend and manager Dante Rusciolelli said in a statement to People.com.

"Golden Artists Entertainment and myself are devastated by this news. Perry was not only a client, he's been my friend since 1987. He has been a staple in the Los Angeles comedy community for decades and will be missed. Our prayers are with his family."

Nathon Jaimes, 18, was arrested at his residence Friday morning and later charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death.

