Aug. 17, 2024 / 1:31 PM

Chris Pratt honors oldest son Jack on his 12th birthday

By Karen Butler
Chris Pratt marked the 12th birthday of his son Jack with a sweet social media post on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Chris Pratt marked the 12th birthday of his son Jack with a sweet social media post on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Jurassic World, Lego Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy icon Chris Pratt took to social media Saturday to wish his son Jack a happy 12th birthday.
"Happy Birthday to my wonderful son Jack," Pratt, 45, captioned a photo gallery of him spending time with his oldest child.

"I thank God every day for you sweet boy. You are so smart, hilarious, kind, thoughtful, trustworthy and tough. I love you so much kiddo. Twelve!? I honestly can't believe it."

Jack is Pratt's only child with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

Pratt has been married to author Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of film legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, since 2019.

They have two daughters, ages 2 and 4.

Chris Pratt, Jack Black attend 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' premiere in LA

Chris Pratt, the voice of Mario, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, attend the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in Los Angeles on April 1, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

