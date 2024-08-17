Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Jurassic World, Lego Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy icon Chris Pratt took to social media Saturday to wish his son Jack a happy 12th birthday.
"Happy Birthday to my wonderful son Jack," Pratt, 45, captioned a photo gallery of him spending time with his oldest child.
"I thank God every day for you sweet boy. You are so smart, hilarious, kind, thoughtful, trustworthy and tough. I love you so much kiddo. Twelve!? I honestly can't believe it."
Jack is Pratt's only child with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.
Pratt has been married to author Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of film legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, since 2019.
They have two daughters, ages 2 and 4.