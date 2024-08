1 of 2 | Phoebe Bridgers arrives on the red carpet for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in New York City on May 1, 2023. The musician turns 30 on August 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include: Advertisement

-- Mathematician Pierre de Fermat in 1601

-- Frontiersman Davy Crockett in 1786

-- Movie producer Samuel Goldwyn in 1882

-- Actor Mae West in 1893

-- Watergate figure W. Mark Felt, known as "Deep Throat," in 1913

-- Actor Maureen O'Hara in 1920

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- U.S. spy plane aviator Francis Gary Powers in 1929

-- Writer Ted Hughes in 1930

-- Writer V.S. Naipaul in 1932

-- Actor Robert De Niro in 1943 (age 81)

-- Filmmaker Julian Fellowes in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Belinda Carlisle (Go-Go's) in 1958 (age 66)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Writer Jonathan Franzen in 1959 (age 65)

-- Investigative journalist Eric Schlosser in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Sean Penn in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Gilbert J. Clarke (Guns N' Roses) in 1962 (age 62)

Advertisement

-- Television commentator/former football coach Jon Gruden in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Steve Gorman (Black Crowes) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician Jill Cunniff (Lucious Jackson) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Helen McCrory in 1968

-- Actor/musician Donnie Wahlberg (New Kids on the Block) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Posdnuos, born Kelvin Mercer, (De La Soul) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Jim Courier in 1970 (age 54)

-- Television personality Giuliana Rancic in 1974 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Mark Salling in 1982

-- Actor Austin Butler in 1991 (age 33)

-- Former WWE wrestler Paige, born Saraya-Jade Bevis, in 1992 (age 32)

-- Musician Phoebe Bridgers (boygenius) in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Taissa Farmiga in 1994 (age 30)

-- Musician The Kid Laroi, born Charlton Howard, in 2003 (age 21)