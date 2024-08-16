Trending
Aug. 16, 2024

Billie Eilish shares fear of whales on 'Late Show'

By Jessica Inman
Billie Eilish, seen here arriving at Narita International Airport in Japan in June, recently professed her love for PB&amp;J and "The Dark Knight" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Billie Eilish, seen here arriving at Narita International Airport in Japan in June, recently professed her love for PB&J and "The Dark Knight" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish shared her love for tangerines, The Dark Knight and Kavinsky's "Nightcall" when she took "The Colbert Questionert" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday night.

"Are you ready to be fully known?" Colbert asked the 22-year-old singer.

The rapid-fire questions are designed to "cover the full spectrum of human experience," and range from inquiries about favorite foods to hopes for the future.

When asked about her favorite sandwich, Eilish is vague as she describes a "pesto situation with an eggplant thing," that her brother Finneas makes her, and a vegetarian sandwich from Ike's.

"Is it a secret? I just want to know why I can't know any of your sandwich recipes," Colbert teases. "Are you opening your own chain?"

"I usually don't look inside of them," Eilish laughs. "I just eat them."

She eventually declares that PB&J is the best sandwich.

The Neighbourhood was the first band she ever saw in concert, and she is scared of whales.

She said she savors the smell of honeysuckle and jasmine, and that she's watched The Dark Knight 17 times.

When asked about what she thinks happens after death, Eilish said, "I really have no idea, but I feel like we go back to where we were -- nothing. I would love the afterlife idea and if I see it, great."

She also expressed that she didn't like the idea of eternity.

If given the option of listening to a single track for the rest of her life, Eilish selected "Nightcall" by Kavinsky, and when asked how she might describe her future in five words, she said, "Laughter, smiling, snuggling, eating, singing."

Billie Eilish, who released Hit me Hard and Soft in May, appeared in a broadcast after the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony Aug. 11 alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Billie Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" topped the album charts earlier in the year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

