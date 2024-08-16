Famous birthdays for Aug. 16: James Cameron, Taika Waititi

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- French physicist Gabriel Lippmann, inventor of color photography, in 1845
-- British soldier/writer T.E. Lawrence in 1888
-- Former Israeli Prime Minister/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Menachem Begin in 1913
-- Author Charles Bukowski in 1920
-- Journalist Louis Lomax in 1922
-- Actor Ann Blyth in 1928 (age 96)
-- Football Hall of Fame member/sports commentator Frank Gifford in 1930
-- Actor Julie Newmar in 1933 (age 91)
-- Actor Lesley Ann Warren in 1946 (age 79)
-- Former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor Reginald VelJohnson in 1952 (age 72)
-- TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford in 1953 (age 71)
-- Film director James Cameron in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Jeff Perry in 1955 (age 69)
-- Actor Laura Innes in 1957 (age 67)
-- Actor Angela Bassett in 1958 (age 66)
-- Singer Madonna, born Madonna Louise Ciccone, in 1958 (age 66)
-- Actor Timothy Hutton in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Steve Carell in 1962 (age 62)
-- Singer Emily Robison in 1972 (age 52)
-- Filmmaker Taika Waititi in 1975 (age 49)
-- Singer Vanessa Carlton in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Cam Gigandet in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Arden Cho in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Rumor Willis in 1988 (age 36)
-- Actor Evanna Lynch in 1991 (age 33)
-- Rapper Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, in 1991 (age 33)
-- Actor Cameron Monaghan in 1993 (age 31)
-- Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel in 1996 (age 28)