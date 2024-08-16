Trending
Aug. 16, 2024 / 3:01 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 16: James Cameron, Taika Waititi

By UPI Staff
James Cameron attends the world premiere of "Avatar: The Way Of Water" at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London on December 6, 2022. The filmmaker turns 70 on August 16. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
James Cameron attends the world premiere of "Avatar: The Way Of Water" at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London on December 6, 2022. The filmmaker turns 70 on August 16. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French physicist Gabriel Lippmann, inventor of color photography, in 1845

-- British soldier/writer T.E. Lawrence in 1888

-- Former Israeli Prime Minister/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Menachem Begin in 1913

-- Author Charles Bukowski in 1920

-- Journalist Louis Lomax in 1922

-- Actor Ann Blyth in 1928 (age 96)

-- Football Hall of Fame member/sports commentator Frank Gifford in 1930

-- Actor Julie Newmar in 1933 (age 91)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Actor Lesley Ann Warren in 1946 (age 79)

-- Former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Reginald VelJohnson in 1952 (age 72)

-- TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford in 1953 (age 71)

-- Film director James Cameron in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Jeff Perry in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Laura Innes in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Angela Bassett in 1958 (age 66)

-- Singer Madonna, born Madonna Louise Ciccone, in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Timothy Hutton in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Steve Carell in 1962 (age 62)

-- Singer Emily Robison in 1972 (age 52)

-- Filmmaker Taika Waititi in 1975 (age 49)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Singer Vanessa Carlton in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Cam Gigandet in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Arden Cho in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Rumor Willis in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Evanna Lynch in 1991 (age 33)

-- Rapper Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Cameron Monaghan in 1993 (age 31)

-- Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel in 1996 (age 28)

File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

