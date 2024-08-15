Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 15, 2024 / 5:26 PM

MTV to award Video Vanguard Award to pop icon Katy Perry

By Mark Moran
Katy Perry attends the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 13, 2024. MTV announced Thursday that Perry will perform live at this year's VMAs in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Katy Perry attends the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 13, 2024. MTV announced Thursday that Perry will perform live at this year's VMAs in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Katy Perry will receive a Video Vanguard Award and perform live at MTV's awards show in September, organizers announced Thursday.

Perry is slated to perform a medley of her greatest hits at the network's Video Vanguard Awards show on September 11th at New York's UBS Arena.

Advertisement

"Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon. With her game-changing, creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world's biggest stages," said Bruce Gillmer, president of multiple music divisions at Paramount, in a press release from the Triple 7 PR agency. "Katy's prowess will be on full display live on the VMAs, with a can't-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits."

Past Video Vanguard Award winners include Michael Jackson, Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL COOL J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott.

The VMAs stretch back 40 years to when David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the initial ceremony in 1984.

Advertisement

Perry first appeared on the VMAs in 2009 and with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry performed the classic Queen hit "We Will Rock You. "

She won three VMAs in 2011, for "Best Collaboration," "Video of the Year" and "Firework." She also performed at the awards in 2013 and 2014.

Perry will be joined at the VMAs this year by Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter. Other performers are expected to be announced soon, according to Paramount.

Taylor Swift led the field of nominations with 10. Ariana Grande, Eminem, LISA, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA and Teddy Swims are among the top contenders.

Aside from her musical career, Perry has also been active in the philanthropic community. "Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection," he bio said. She has been involved in various other causes during her career, which saw her first headlining concert tour in 2009, which netted just over $1.5 million. She also performed at the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Original 'Hollywood Squares' host Peter Marshall dies at 98
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Original 'Hollywood Squares' host Peter Marshall dies at 98
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Peter Marshall, who hosted the first edition of "The Hollywood Squares," died Thursday at age 98.
Kevin Smith, Seth Green, Kelso's daughter appear in 'That '90s Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Kevin Smith, Seth Green, Kelso's daughter appear in 'That '90s Show'
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for Part 3 of Season 2 of "That '90s Show" Thursday. The new episodes, premiering Aug. 22, include cameos by Kevin Smith and Seth Green, and introduce Betsy Kelso (Kira Kosarin).
Sylvester Stallone faces new rivals in 'Tulsa King' Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
Sylvester Stallone faces new rivals in 'Tulsa King' Season 2
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for Season 2 of "Tulsa King," which premieres Sept. 15.
Hayden Panettiere, Tyler James Williams star in 'Amber Alert' trailer
Movies // 3 hours ago
Hayden Panettiere, Tyler James Williams star in 'Amber Alert' trailer
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Hayden Panettiere and Tyler James Williams play civilians trying to save an abducted child in "Amber Alert."
'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Mother searches for daughter in documentary
TV // 5 hours ago
'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Mother searches for daughter in documentary
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix dropped a trailer for a two-part documentary that follows a mother's determined efforts to find the daughter she'd relinquished for adoption upon learning of her disappearance.
Kaley Cuoco announces her engagement to Tom Pelphrey
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Kaley Cuoco announces her engagement to Tom Pelphrey
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Kaley Cuoco of "Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant" is engaged to "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey.
'Notebook' star Gena Rowlands dies at 94
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
'Notebook' star Gena Rowlands dies at 94
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Gena Rowlands, who played a woman navigating Alzheimer's in "The Notebook," has died. She was 94.
John Cena: Jackie Chan the standard for 'Jackpot!' action comedy
Movies // 12 hours ago
John Cena: Jackie Chan the standard for 'Jackpot!' action comedy
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- John Cena discusses his new movie "Jackpot," on Prime Video Thursday, in which he hopes to blend action and comedy as well as Jackie Chan.
Anthony Field: Wiggles' 100th album represents 'endless possibilities'
Music // 12 hours ago
Anthony Field: Wiggles' 100th album represents 'endless possibilities'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Anthony Field discusses the evolution of the children's band The Wiggles up to their 100th album, "Wiggle and Learn," out Friday.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Melinda French Gates, Linda Ellerbee
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Melinda French Gates, Linda Ellerbee
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Philanthropist Melinda French Gates turns 60 and journalist Linda Ellerbee turns 80, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 15.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Original 'Hollywood Squares' host Peter Marshall dies at 98
Original 'Hollywood Squares' host Peter Marshall dies at 98
Anthony Field: Wiggles' 100th album represents 'endless possibilities'
Anthony Field: Wiggles' 100th album represents 'endless possibilities'
Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Melinda French Gates, Linda Ellerbee
Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Melinda French Gates, Linda Ellerbee
Sally Field to star in adaptation of novel 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'
Sally Field to star in adaptation of novel 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'
Kaley Cuoco announces her engagement to Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco announces her engagement to Tom Pelphrey
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement