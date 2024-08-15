MTV to award Video Vanguard Award to pop icon Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 13, 2024. MTV announced Thursday that Perry will perform live at this year's VMAs in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Katy Perry will receive a Video Vanguard Award and perform live at MTV's awards show in September, organizers announced Thursday. Perry is slated to perform a medley of her greatest hits at the network's Video Vanguard Awards show on September 11th at New York's UBS Arena. Advertisement

"Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon. With her game-changing, creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world's biggest stages," said Bruce Gillmer, president of multiple music divisions at Paramount, in a press release from the Triple 7 PR agency. "Katy's prowess will be on full display live on the VMAs, with a can't-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits."

Past Video Vanguard Award winners include Michael Jackson, Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL COOL J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott.

The VMAs stretch back 40 years to when David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the initial ceremony in 1984.

Perry first appeared on the VMAs in 2009 and with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry performed the classic Queen hit "We Will Rock You. "

She won three VMAs in 2011, for "Best Collaboration," "Video of the Year" and "Firework." She also performed at the awards in 2013 and 2014.

Perry will be joined at the VMAs this year by Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter. Other performers are expected to be announced soon, according to Paramount.

Taylor Swift led the field of nominations with 10. Ariana Grande, Eminem, LISA, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA and Teddy Swims are among the top contenders.

Aside from her musical career, Perry has also been active in the philanthropic community. "Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection," he bio said. She has been involved in various other causes during her career, which saw her first headlining concert tour in 2009, which netted just over $1.5 million. She also performed at the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona.