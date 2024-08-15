Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 15, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Melinda French Gates, Linda Ellerbee

By UPI Staff
Melinda French Gates arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022. The philanthropist turns 60 on August 15. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Melinda French Gates arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022. The philanthropist turns 60 on August 15. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1769

-- Writer Walter Scott in 1771

-- U.S. first lady Florence Harding in 1860

-- Musician Samuel Coleridge-Taylor in 1875

-- Actor Ethel Barrymore in 1879

-- Chef Julia Child in 1912

File Photo by Bill Hormell/UPI

-- Conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in 1924

-- Actor Mike Connors in 1925

-- Actor Jim Dale in 1935 (age 89)

-- Civil rights leader Vernon Jordan Jr. in 1935

-- Actor Pat Priest in 1936 (age 88)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in 1938 (age 86)

-- Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba in 1941 (age 83)

-- Journalist Linda Ellerbee in 1944 (age 80)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member/players' union leader Gene Upshaw in 1945

-- Musician Jimmy Webb in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Tom Johnston (Doobie Brothers) in 1948 (age 76)

Advertisement

-- Actor Phyllis Smith in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Tess Harper in 1950 (age 74)

-- Britain's Princess Anne in 1950 (age 74)

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

-- Writer Stieg Larsson in 1954

-- Actor Željko Ivanek in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Rondell Sheridan in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Matt Johnson (The The/Marc and the Mambas) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Chef Tom Colicchio in 1962 (age 62)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Philanthropist Melinda French Gates in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Debra Messing in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Anthony Anderson in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Ben Affleck in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Natasha Henstridge in 1974 (age 50)

-- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 1976 (age 48)

-- Olympic beach volleyball champion Kerri Walsh Jennings in 1978 (age 46)

-- Musician Tim Foreman (Switchfoot) in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Emily Kinney in 1985 (age 39)

-- Musician Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, in 1985

Advertisement

-- Actor/musician Carlos PenaVega in 1989 (age 35)

-- Musician Joe Jonas (Jonas Brothers) in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Jennifer Lawrence in 1990 (age 34)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Alien: Romulus' takes series in bold directions
Movies // 13 hours ago
Movie review: 'Alien: Romulus' takes series in bold directions
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- "Alien: Romulus," in theaters Friday, uses the accouterments of "Alien" to invent thrilling new sequences in an engaging new story.
Sally Field to star in adaptation of novel 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'
Movies // 13 hours ago
Sally Field to star in adaptation of novel 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Shelby Van Pelt's debut novel "Remarkably Bright Creatures" is getting a movie adaption starring Sally Field.
Bill Skarsgard kills bad guys during opera in 'The Crow' clip
Movies // 13 hours ago
Bill Skarsgard kills bad guys during opera in 'The Crow' clip
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a new clip of "The Crow" on Wednesday ahead of its Aug. 23 release.
'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' follows late NFL star's fall from fame
TV // 13 hours ago
'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' follows late NFL star's fall from fame
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- FX will release its first installment of "American Sports Story" with a look at football star Aaron Hernandez.
In 'Lee' trailer, Kate Winslet plays photographer who fought to reach WWII front lines
Movies // 14 hours ago
In 'Lee' trailer, Kate Winslet plays photographer who fought to reach WWII front lines
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A new trailer for "Lee" showcases how the Vogue war correspondent fought to take photographs that depicted the horrors of World War II.
'Rings of Power' Season 2 trailer teases Siege of Eregion
TV // 14 hours ago
'Rings of Power' Season 2 trailer teases Siege of Eregion
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will return for a second season Aug. 29 on Prime Video.
Brandy clashes with mother-in-law in 'The Front Room' trailer
Movies // 15 hours ago
Brandy clashes with mother-in-law in 'The Front Room' trailer
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A new trailer for "The Front Room" shows a woman fights back against an evil mother-in-law while pregnant.
Natalie Martinez: Vince Vaughn perfect partner for 'Bad Monkey'
TV // 16 hours ago
Natalie Martinez: Vince Vaughn perfect partner for 'Bad Monkey'
NEW YORK, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Natalie Martinez told UPI that Rosa, the Florida medical examiner she plays in "Bad Monkey," is stuck in a rut until she meets Vince Vaughn's character, the fast-talking, suspended police detective Yancy.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe star in 'Kraven the Hunter'
Movies // 16 hours ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe star in 'Kraven the Hunter'
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A first look at "Kraven the Hunter" shows the iconic Marvel villain navigating his father's influence.
Peacock renews 'The Traitors' for two more seasons
TV // 16 hours ago
Peacock renews 'The Traitors' for two more seasons
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Peacock has renewed "The Traitors" for both a fourth and a fifth season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Channing Tatum jokes he would do 'terrible things' to make 'Gambit' movie happen
Channing Tatum jokes he would do 'terrible things' to make 'Gambit' movie happen
Sally Field to star in adaptation of novel 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'
Sally Field to star in adaptation of novel 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'
'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' follows late NFL star's fall from fame
'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' follows late NFL star's fall from fame
Famous birthdays for Aug. 14: Magic Johnson, Marsai Martin
Famous birthdays for Aug. 14: Magic Johnson, Marsai Martin
Rosalia joins Blackpink's Lisa in 'New Woman' music video teaser
Rosalia joins Blackpink's Lisa in 'New Woman' music video teaser
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement