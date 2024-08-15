Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Melinda French Gates, Linda Ellerbee

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1769
-- Writer Walter Scott in 1771
-- U.S. first lady Florence Harding in 1860
-- Musician Samuel Coleridge-Taylor in 1875
-- Actor Ethel Barrymore in 1879
-- Chef Julia Child in 1912
-- Conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in 1924
-- Actor Mike Connors in 1925
-- Actor Jim Dale in 1935 (age 89)
-- Civil rights leader Vernon Jordan Jr. in 1935
-- Actor Pat Priest in 1936 (age 88)
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in 1938 (age 86)
-- Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba in 1941 (age 83)
-- Journalist Linda Ellerbee in 1944 (age 80)
-- Football Hall of Fame member/players' union leader Gene Upshaw in 1945
-- Musician Jimmy Webb in 1946 (age 78)
-- Musician Tom Johnston (Doobie Brothers) in 1948 (age 76)
-- Actor Phyllis Smith in 1949 (age 75)
-- Actor Tess Harper in 1950 (age 74)
-- Britain's Princess Anne in 1950 (age 74)
-- Writer Stieg Larsson in 1954
-- Actor Željko Ivanek in 1957 (age 67)
-- Actor Rondell Sheridan in 1958 (age 66)
-- Musician Matt Johnson (The The/Marc and the Mambas) in 1961 (age 63)
-- Chef Tom Colicchio in 1962 (age 62)
-- Philanthropist Melinda French Gates in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Debra Messing in 1968 (age 56)
-- Actor Anthony Anderson in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Ben Affleck in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Natasha Henstridge in 1974 (age 50)
-- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 1976 (age 48)
-- Olympic beach volleyball champion Kerri Walsh Jennings in 1978 (age 46)
-- Musician Tim Foreman (Switchfoot) in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Emily Kinney in 1985 (age 39)
-- Musician Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, in 1985
-- Actor/musician Carlos PenaVega in 1989 (age 35)
-- Musician Joe Jonas (Jonas Brothers) in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Jennifer Lawrence in 1990 (age 34)