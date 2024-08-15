Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Melinda French Gates, Linda Ellerbee

1 of 3 | Melinda French Gates arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022. The philanthropist turns 60 on August 15. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include: Advertisement

-- French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1769

-- Writer Walter Scott in 1771

-- U.S. first lady Florence Harding in 1860

-- Musician Samuel Coleridge-Taylor in 1875

-- Actor Ethel Barrymore in 1879

-- Chef Julia Child in 1912

File Photo by Bill Hormell/UPI

-- Conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in 1924

-- Actor Mike Connors in 1925

-- Actor Jim Dale in 1935 (age 89)

-- Civil rights leader Vernon Jordan Jr. in 1935

-- Actor Pat Priest in 1936 (age 88)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in 1938 (age 86)

-- Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba in 1941 (age 83)

-- Journalist Linda Ellerbee in 1944 (age 80)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member/players' union leader Gene Upshaw in 1945

-- Musician Jimmy Webb in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Tom Johnston (Doobie Brothers) in 1948 (age 76)

Advertisement

-- Actor Phyllis Smith in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Tess Harper in 1950 (age 74)

-- Britain's Princess Anne in 1950 (age 74)

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

-- Writer Stieg Larsson in 1954

-- Actor Željko Ivanek in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Rondell Sheridan in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Matt Johnson (The The/Marc and the Mambas) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Chef Tom Colicchio in 1962 (age 62)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Philanthropist Melinda French Gates in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Debra Messing in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Anthony Anderson in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Ben Affleck in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Natasha Henstridge in 1974 (age 50)

-- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 1976 (age 48)

-- Olympic beach volleyball champion Kerri Walsh Jennings in 1978 (age 46)

-- Musician Tim Foreman (Switchfoot) in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Emily Kinney in 1985 (age 39)

-- Musician Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, in 1985

Advertisement

-- Actor/musician Carlos PenaVega in 1989 (age 35)

-- Musician Joe Jonas (Jonas Brothers) in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Jennifer Lawrence in 1990 (age 34)