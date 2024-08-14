Famous birthdays for Aug. 14: Magic Johnson, Marsai Martin

1 of 3 | Magic Johnson arrives on the red carpet at the amfAR Cannes Gala on May 23 in Cap d'Antibes, France. The basketball legend turns 65 on August 14. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:

-- Pope Pius VII in 1742

-- American West figure Doc Holliday in 1851

-- Writer Ernest Thayer in 1863

-- Writer Russell Baker in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Earl Weaver in 1930

-- Musician Dash Crofts (Seals and Crofts) in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician David Crosby (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) in 1941

-- Comedian Steve Martin in 1945 (age 79)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Susan Saint James in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Larry Graham (Sly and the Family Stone) in 1946 (age 78)

-- Writer Danielle Steel in 1947 (age 77)

-- "The Far Side" cartoonist Gary Larson in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Carl Lumbly in 1951 (age 73)

-- Musician James Horner in 1953

-- Actor Jackee Harry in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Marcia Gay Harden in 1959 (age 65)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Earvin "Magic" Johnson in 1959 (age 65)



-- Musician Sarah Brightman in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Susan Olsen in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Halle Berry in 1966 (age 58)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Musician Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Mila Kunis in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Lamorne Morris in 1983 (age 41)

-- Football player/broadcaster Tim Tebow, winner of the Heisman Trophy in 2007, in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Brianna Hildebrand in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Marsai Martin in 2004 (age 20)