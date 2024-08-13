Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, DeMarcus Cousins

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
-- Sharpshooter Annie Oakley in 1860
-- Actor Bert Lahr in 1895
-- Filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock in 1899
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Ben Hogan in 1912
-- Former Cuban President Fidel Castro in 1926
-- Musician Don Ho in 1930
-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders in 1933 (age 91)
-- Treasury Secretary/former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen in 1946 (age 78)
-- Opera singer Kathleen Battle in 1948 (age 76)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Clarke in 1949 (age 75)
-- Musician Dan Fogelberg in 1951
-- Actor/announcer Danny Bonaduce in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Dawnn Lewis in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor John Slattery in 1962 (age 62)
-- Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Debi Mazar in 1964 (age 60)
-- Entrepreneur Kevin Plank in 1972 (age 52)
-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Shani Davis in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Sebastian Stan in 1982 (age 42)
-- NBA star DeMarcus Cousins in 1990 (age 34)