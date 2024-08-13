Trending
Aug. 13, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, DeMarcus Cousins

By UPI Staff
Sebastian Stan attends the 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 6, 2022. The actor turns 42 on August 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Sebastian Stan attends the 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 6, 2022. The actor turns 42 on August 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Sharpshooter Annie Oakley in 1860

-- Actor Bert Lahr in 1895

-- Filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock in 1899

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Ben Hogan in 1912

-- Former Cuban President Fidel Castro in 1926

UPI File Photo

-- Musician Don Ho in 1930

-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders in 1933 (age 91)

-- Treasury Secretary/former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen in 1946 (age 78)

-- Opera singer Kathleen Battle in 1948 (age 76)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Clarke in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Dan Fogelberg in 1951

-- Actor/announcer Danny Bonaduce in 1959 (age 65)

File Photo by Roger Williams/UPI

-- Actor Dawnn Lewis in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor John Slattery in 1962 (age 62)

-- Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Debi Mazar in 1964 (age 60)

-- Entrepreneur Kevin Plank in 1972 (age 52)

-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Shani Davis in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Sebastian Stan in 1982 (age 42)

-- NBA star DeMarcus Cousins in 1990 (age 34)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

