Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, DeMarcus Cousins

Sebastian Stan attends the 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 6, 2022. The actor turns 42 on August 13.

-- Sharpshooter Annie Oakley in 1860

-- Actor Bert Lahr in 1895

-- Filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock in 1899

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Ben Hogan in 1912

-- Former Cuban President Fidel Castro in 1926

-- Musician Don Ho in 1930

-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders in 1933 (age 91)

-- Treasury Secretary/former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen in 1946 (age 78)

-- Opera singer Kathleen Battle in 1948 (age 76)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Clarke in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Dan Fogelberg in 1951

-- Actor/announcer Danny Bonaduce in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Dawnn Lewis in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor John Slattery in 1962 (age 62)

-- Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Debi Mazar in 1964 (age 60)

-- Entrepreneur Kevin Plank in 1972 (age 52)

-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Shani Davis in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Sebastian Stan in 1982 (age 42)

-- NBA star DeMarcus Cousins in 1990 (age 34)