Aug. 12, 2024 / 12:19 PM

'Scarface' actor Angel Salazar dies at 68

By Jessica Inman
Angel Salazar, who played Chi Chi in "Scarface," died Sunday. He was 68.
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Ángel Salazar, best known for playing Chi Chi to Al Pacino's Tony Montana in Scarface, died Sunday.

The 68-year-old actor had been visiting with a friend and was found dead in the bathroom, People reports. An exact cause of death has not yet been named, but a representative said he had an enlarged heart.

In addition to Chi Chi, Salazar portrayed Walberto in Carlito's Way, joining Pacino once again for the 1993 film.

He also starred in Punchline, Where the Buffalo Roam, Last Comic Standing, and The Latin Legends of Comedy.

"Angel Salazar is not your typical comedian," his bio for that documentary reads. "His Cuban/Puerto Rican heritage and penchant for sporting mini-skirts notwithstanding, this manic, human laugh factory is rather difficult to describe. Salazar's performance is a mixture of street-smart ethnic wisecracks, risqué humor, physical comedy and audience involvement."

Tito Puente Jr., a bandleader, offered a brief tribute on X.

"You were an amazing actor and good friend hermano," he wrote. "From Scarface to Carlito's Way, your characters and comedy will be forever missed."

