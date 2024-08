1 of 5 | Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 800-meter final at the Stade de France during the 2024 Olympic Games on August 5. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Millions of viewers tuned in to the Paris Olympic Games, breaking streaming records for BBC and Peacock. More than 9 million people watched the 2024 Games on BBC iPlayer, and BBC Sport reported 218 million streams, eclipsing the 104 million who watched the Tokyo Games three years ago. Advertisement

"The Paris 2024 Olympic Games during this remarkable summer of sport has seen some incredible medal moments and we have witnessed a host of new sports stars emerge on an international level," BBC Director of Sport Alex Kay-Jelski said.

Some of those most-watched moments included more than 9 million viewers watching Britain's Keely Hodgkinson win the women's 800-meter run and 8.5 million viewers watching Britain's Adam Peaty score the silver medal in the men's 100-meter breaststroke.

"With world-class on-air performances and production, BBC Sport has been there to champion the athletes and to take the audience on a journey across multiple sporting disciplines," Kay-Jelski said.

"It is not an easy job, but these figures across digital, linear, online and audio demonstrates that BBC Sport's unique multiplatform offer is capable of uniting the nation with the very best of British storytelling."

NBCUniversal had an average of 31.3 million daily viewers with the Team USA men's basketball final game against France peaked at 22.7 million in the final minutes.

NBCUniversal's Peacock broke streaming records throughout the Olympic Games. Many of the events were show simultaneously on NBC.