'Catfish' host Nev Schulman hit by truck, grateful to be alive

1 of 4 | "Catfish" host Nev Schulman is grateful to be alive after he was struck by a truck Aug. 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"C5 and C6 to be exact," he wrote on Instagram. "Stable fractures. I'm not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are humans."

He offered gratitude for the medical professionals who provided care, adding, "It's hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again."

He shared a photo carousel on Instagram that begins with a trigger warning.

"The following slides contain images of medical trauma and severe injury. If this stuff is unsettling, I totally understand, please don't swipe!"

The images are snippets of Schulman's hospital stay -- an X-ray of his neck, an embrace with his kids.

Schulman, who started hosting Catfish in 2012 following the 2010 film of the same name, said he was thankful the crash occurred when it did.

"I was alone on impact," he wrote. "Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious."

He shared that he was happy he'd had a pleasant fishing day with his family the day before the wreck, and there is a photo from that trip in his social media post.

He and his wife, Laura Perlongo, have a seven-year-old daughter, five-year-old son and two-year-old son.

"I'm lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery," he said. "And I'm really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward."