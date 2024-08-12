Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 12, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown adds 'Bongiovi' to name in Instagram post

By Karen Butler
Millie Bobby Brown has added "Bongiovi" to her name after marrying rock icon Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Millie Bobby Brown has added "Bongiovi" to her name after marrying rock icon Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress Millie Bobby Brown reveals she has added "Bongiovi" to her name in an Instagram post.

Brown, 20, shared a gallery of photos from the set of Stranger Things Season 5 on Sunday.

One of the images shows her name written as "Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi" on tape affixed to a blackboard.

The actress married Jake Bongiovi, the 22-year-old son of rock 'n' roll icon Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea, in May.

Season 5 will be the last run of episodes for Stranger Things, a sci-fi show set in the 1980s.

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown turns 20

Left to right, "Stranger Things" actors Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown arrive for the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

