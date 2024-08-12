Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress Millie Bobby Brown reveals she has added "Bongiovi" to her name in an Instagram post.
Brown, 20, shared a gallery of photos from the set of Stranger Things Season 5 on Sunday.
Advertisement
|Advertisement
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress Millie Bobby Brown reveals she has added "Bongiovi" to her name in an Instagram post. Brown, 20, shared a gallery of photos from the set of Stranger Things Season 5 on Sunday.
Advertisement
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress Millie Bobby Brown reveals she has added "Bongiovi" to her name in an Instagram post.
Brown, 20, shared a gallery of photos from the set of Stranger Things Season 5 on Sunday.
One of the images shows her name written as "Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi" on tape affixed to a blackboard.
The actress married Jake Bongiovi, the 22-year-old son of rock 'n' roll icon Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea, in May.
Season 5 will be the last run of episodes for Stranger Things, a sci-fi show set in the 1980s.