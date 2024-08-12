1 of 3 | Millie Bobby Brown has added "Bongiovi" to her name after marrying rock icon Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress Millie Bobby Brown reveals she has added "Bongiovi" to her name in an Instagram post. Brown, 20, shared a gallery of photos from the set of Stranger Things Season 5 on Sunday. Advertisement

One of the images shows her name written as "Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi" on tape affixed to a blackboard.

The actress married Jake Bongiovi, the 22-year-old son of rock 'n' roll icon Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea, in May.

Season 5 will be the last run of episodes for Stranger Things, a sci-fi show set in the 1980s.

Advertisement

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown turns 20