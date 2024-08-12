Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 12, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Lakeith Stanfield, Jim Beaver

By UPI Staff
LaKeith Stanfield arrives on the red carpet at WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards on November 1 in New York City. The actor turns 33 on August 12. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
1 of 2 | LaKeith Stanfield arrives on the red carpet at WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards on November 1 in New York City. The actor turns 33 on August 12. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Blessed Innocent XI in 1611

-- Artist Abbott Thayer, credited with noting camouflage in the animal world, in 1849

-- Educator/poet Katharine Lee Bates, who wrote "America the Beautiful," in 1859

-- Filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille in 1881

-- Physicist Erwin Schrodinger in 1887

-- Actor/filmmaker Cantinflas, born Fortino Mario Moreno y Reyes, in 1911

-- Norris and Ross McWhirter, who founded the Guinness World Records, in 1925

-- Businessman/activist George Soros in 1930 (age 94)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Writer William Goldman in 1931

-- Former national security adviser John Poindexter in 1936 (age 88)

-- Actor George Hamilton in 1939 (age 85)

-- Actor Dana Ivey in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Jim Beaver in 1950 (age 74)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Writer Ann Martin in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Bruce Greenwood in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Roy Hay (Culture Club) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Sir Mix-a-Lot, born Anthony Ray, in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Peter Krause in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Brent Sexton in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Rebecca Gayheart in 1971 (age 53)

-- Tennis legend Pete Sampras in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Yvette Nicole Brown in 1971 (age 53)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Comedian Michael Ian Black in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Casey Affleck in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Leah Pipes in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Lakeith Stanfield in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor/model Cara Delevingne in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Imani Hakim in 1993 (age 31)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third consecutive weekend, earning an additional $54.2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, Margaret Cho join 'Percy Jackson' cast for Season 2
TV // 16 hours ago
Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, Margaret Cho join 'Percy Jackson' cast for Season 2
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal and Margaret Cho have joined the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" cast for Season 2 on Disney+.
'Cars,' Disney villains attractions planned for Magic Kingdom in Orlando
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
'Cars,' Disney villains attractions planned for Magic Kingdom in Orlando
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Disney has announced it is planning new attractions, dining and shopping venues focusing its iconic villains and characters from its "Cars" movies at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Fla.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Hulk Hogan, Will Friedle
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Hulk Hogan, Will Friedle
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan turns 71 and actor Will Friedle turns 48, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 11.
Celine Dion blasts Trump campaign for unauthorized use of song at rally
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Celine Dion blasts Trump campaign for unauthorized use of song at rally
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Canadian popular music icon Celine Dion on Saturday denounced the campaign of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for the unauthorized use of her one of her songs at a rally in Montana.
Allison Williams to star in film version of Colleen Hoover's 'Regretting You'
Movies // 1 day ago
Allison Williams to star in film version of Colleen Hoover's 'Regretting You'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Allison Williams has signed up to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, "Regretting You."
'Greatest Showman' stage musical in works
Movies // 1 day ago
'Greatest Showman' stage musical in works
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney is working on a theatrical adaptation of the 2017 movie musical, "The Greatest Showman."
Disney announces 'Inside Out' series, 'Incredibles' sequel
Music // 1 day ago
Disney announces 'Inside Out' series, 'Incredibles' sequel
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney has announced plans for an "Inside Out" streaming series and another "Incredibles" movie sequel.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' returns to top of U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' returns to top of U.S. album chart
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" has returned to the top of the U.S. album chart.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Brigette Lundy-Paine, Michael Bivins
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Brigette Lundy-Paine, Michael Bivins
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Actor Brigette Lundy-Paine turns 30 and musician Michael Bivins turns 56, among the famous birthdays for August 10.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Hulk Hogan, Will Friedle
Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Hulk Hogan, Will Friedle
Celine Dion blasts Trump campaign for unauthorized use of song at rally
Celine Dion blasts Trump campaign for unauthorized use of song at rally
David Boreanaz experiencing full range of emotions as 'SEAL Team' wraps
David Boreanaz experiencing full range of emotions as 'SEAL Team' wraps
Shawn Mendes shares how he 'was about to be a father' in new song
Shawn Mendes shares how he 'was about to be a father' in new song
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement