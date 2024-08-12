Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Lakeith Stanfield, Jim Beaver

1 of 2 | LaKeith Stanfield arrives on the red carpet at WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards on November 1 in New York City. The actor turns 33 on August 12. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:

-- Pope Blessed Innocent XI in 1611

-- Artist Abbott Thayer, credited with noting camouflage in the animal world, in 1849

-- Educator/poet Katharine Lee Bates, who wrote "America the Beautiful," in 1859

-- Filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille in 1881

-- Physicist Erwin Schrodinger in 1887

-- Actor/filmmaker Cantinflas, born Fortino Mario Moreno y Reyes, in 1911

-- Norris and Ross McWhirter, who founded the Guinness World Records, in 1925

-- Businessman/activist George Soros in 1930 (age 94)

-- Writer William Goldman in 1931

-- Former national security adviser John Poindexter in 1936 (age 88)

-- Actor George Hamilton in 1939 (age 85)

-- Actor Dana Ivey in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Jim Beaver in 1950 (age 74)

-- Writer Ann Martin in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Bruce Greenwood in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Roy Hay (Culture Club) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Sir Mix-a-Lot, born Anthony Ray, in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Peter Krause in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Brent Sexton in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Rebecca Gayheart in 1971 (age 53)

-- Tennis legend Pete Sampras in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Yvette Nicole Brown in 1971 (age 53)

-- Comedian Michael Ian Black in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Casey Affleck in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Leah Pipes in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Lakeith Stanfield in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor/model Cara Delevingne in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Imani Hakim in 1993 (age 31)