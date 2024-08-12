Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Lakeith Stanfield, Jim Beaver

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
-- Pope Blessed Innocent XI in 1611
-- Artist Abbott Thayer, credited with noting camouflage in the animal world, in 1849
-- Educator/poet Katharine Lee Bates, who wrote "America the Beautiful," in 1859
-- Filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille in 1881
-- Physicist Erwin Schrodinger in 1887
-- Actor/filmmaker Cantinflas, born Fortino Mario Moreno y Reyes, in 1911
-- Norris and Ross McWhirter, who founded the Guinness World Records, in 1925
-- Businessman/activist George Soros in 1930 (age 94)
-- Writer William Goldman in 1931
-- Former national security adviser John Poindexter in 1936 (age 88)
-- Actor George Hamilton in 1939 (age 85)
-- Actor Dana Ivey in 1941 (age 83)
-- Musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) in 1949 (age 75)
-- Actor Jim Beaver in 1950 (age 74)
-- Writer Ann Martin in 1955 (age 69)
-- Actor Bruce Greenwood in 1956 (age 68)
-- Musician Roy Hay (Culture Club) in 1961 (age 63)
-- Musician Sir Mix-a-Lot, born Anthony Ray, in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Peter Krause in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Brent Sexton in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Rebecca Gayheart in 1971 (age 53)
-- Tennis legend Pete Sampras in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Yvette Nicole Brown in 1971 (age 53)
-- Comedian Michael Ian Black in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Casey Affleck in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Leah Pipes in 1988 (age 36)
-- Actor Lakeith Stanfield in 1991 (age 33)
-- Actor/model Cara Delevingne in 1992 (age 32)
-- Actor Imani Hakim in 1993 (age 31)