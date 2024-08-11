'Cars,' Disney villains attractions planned for Magic Kingdom in Orlando

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Disney has announced it is planning new attractions, dining and shopping venues focusing on its iconic villains as well as characters from its Cars movies at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Fla.

"Since the beginning, our Disney villains have given us endless possibilities to tell new stories," said Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro on Saturday. "In this new land, you'll see storytelling on a grand scale that only Disney can deliver."

Meanwhile, the park's Frontierland section will be getting a Cars-themed treatment.

"Guests will leave Radiator Springs behind and head off into the wilderness with two new Cars attractions -- one that will be an off-road thrilling rally race, and a family-friendly attraction that even the youngest racers will love," Disney said on its website.

There is no word when the Magic Kingdom revamp will be ready to open, but Animal Kingdom will be getting a new Tropical Americas section of its park in 2027.