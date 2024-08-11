Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 11, 2024 / 11:47 AM

'Cars,' Disney villains attractions planned for Magic Kingdom in Orlando

Fun features centered on "Encanto" and the "Indiana Jones" movies are also in the works.

By Karen Butler
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Fla., will be getting several new movie-themed attractions in the next few years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Fla., will be getting several new movie-themed attractions in the next few years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Disney has announced it is planning new attractions, dining and shopping venues focusing on its iconic villains as well as characters from its Cars movies at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Fla.

"Since the beginning, our Disney villains have given us endless possibilities to tell new stories," said Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro on Saturday. "In this new land, you'll see storytelling on a grand scale that only Disney can deliver."

Meanwhile, the park's Frontierland section will be getting a Cars-themed treatment.

"Guests will leave Radiator Springs behind and head off into the wilderness with two new Cars attractions -- one that will be an off-road thrilling rally race, and a family-friendly attraction that even the youngest racers will love," Disney said on its website.

There is no word when the Magic Kingdom revamp will be ready to open, but Animal Kingdom will be getting a new Tropical Americas section of its park in 2027.

Advertisement

It will feature new attractions inspired by the Indiana Jones and Encanto movies.

"With Tropical Americas, we're bringing huge projects to life for generations of fans," D'Amaro said. "This is the type of signature storytelling that our Disney Imagineers have been creating for 70 years."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, Margaret Cho join 'Percy Jackson' cast for Season 2
TV // 56 minutes ago
Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, Margaret Cho join 'Percy Jackson' cast for Season 2
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal and Margaret Cho have joined the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" cast for Season 2 on Disney+.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Hulk Hogan, Will Friedle
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Hulk Hogan, Will Friedle
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan turns 71 and actor Will Friedle turns 48, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 11.
Celine Dion blasts Trump campaign for unauthorized use of song at rally
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Celine Dion blasts Trump campaign for unauthorized use of song at rally
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Canadian popular music icon Celine Dion on Saturday denounced the campaign of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for the unauthorized use of her one of her songs at a rally in Montana.
Allison Williams to star in film version of Colleen Hoover's 'Regretting You'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Allison Williams to star in film version of Colleen Hoover's 'Regretting You'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Allison Williams has signed up to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, "Regretting You."
'Greatest Showman' stage musical in works
Movies // 1 day ago
'Greatest Showman' stage musical in works
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney is working on a theatrical adaptation of the 2017 movie musical, "The Greatest Showman."
Disney announces 'Inside Out' series, 'Incredibles' sequel
Music // 1 day ago
Disney announces 'Inside Out' series, 'Incredibles' sequel
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney has announced plans for an "Inside Out" streaming series and another "Incredibles" movie sequel.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' returns to top of U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' returns to top of U.S. album chart
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" has returned to the top of the U.S. album chart.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Brigette Lundy-Paine, Michael Bivins
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Brigette Lundy-Paine, Michael Bivins
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Actor Brigette Lundy-Paine turns 30 and musician Michael Bivins turns 56, among the famous birthdays for August 10.
David Boreanaz experiencing full range of emotions as 'SEAL Team' wraps
TV // 1 day ago
David Boreanaz experiencing full range of emotions as 'SEAL Team' wraps
NEW YORK, Aug. 09 (UPI) -- "Angel" and "Bones" icon David Boreanaz told UPI that wrapping up his seven-season stint on "SEAL Team" has been a bittersweet experience.
H.E.R. to perform at Paris Olympics closing ceremony
Music // 2 days ago
H.E.R. to perform at Paris Olympics closing ceremony
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- H.E.R. will perform the U.S. national anthem at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Celine Dion blasts Trump campaign for unauthorized use of song at rally
Celine Dion blasts Trump campaign for unauthorized use of song at rally
David Boreanaz experiencing full range of emotions as 'SEAL Team' wraps
David Boreanaz experiencing full range of emotions as 'SEAL Team' wraps
Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Hulk Hogan, Will Friedle
Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Hulk Hogan, Will Friedle
'Greatest Showman' stage musical in works
'Greatest Showman' stage musical in works
Kylie Minogue strikes a pose in 'My Oh My' music video
Kylie Minogue strikes a pose in 'My Oh My' music video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement