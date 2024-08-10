Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Brigette Lundy-Paine, Michael Bivins

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Edmund Jennings Randolph, the first U.S. attorney general, in 1753
-- Herbert Hoover, 31st president of the United States, in 1874
-- Guitar maker Leo Fender in 1909
-- Musician/businessman Jimmy Dean in 1928
-- Musician Eddie Fisher in 1928
-- Musician Bobby Hatfield in 1940
-- Fashion designer Betsey Johnson in 1942 (age 82)
-- Musician Ronnie Spector (Ronettes) in 1943
-- Musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor Rosanna Arquette in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Antonio Banderas in 1960 (age 64)
-- Musician Jon Farriss (INXS) in 1961 (age 63)
-- Writer Suzanne Collins in 1962 (age 62)
-- Political commentator Andrew Sullivan in 1963 (age 61)
-- Musician Michael Bivins (Bell Div DeVoe/New Edition) in 1968 (age 56)
-- Actor Justin Theroux in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Angie Harmon in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Joanna Garcia Swisher in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor/model Devon Aoki in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Brenton Thwaites in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Lucas Till in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Brigette Lundy-Paine in 1994 (age 30)
-- Model/television personality/entrepreneur Kylie Jenner in 1997 (age 27)
-- Actor Jeremy Maguire in 2011 (age 13)