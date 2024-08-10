Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 10, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Brigette Lundy-Paine, Michael Bivins

By UPI Staff
Brigette Lundy-Paine arrives on the red carpet at the special screening of "Bombshell at Jazz" at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on December 16, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 30 on August 10. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning Carr/UPI
1 of 4 | Brigette Lundy-Paine arrives on the red carpet at the special screening of "Bombshell at Jazz" at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on December 16, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 30 on August 10. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning Carr/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Edmund Jennings Randolph, the first U.S. attorney general, in 1753

-- Herbert Hoover, 31st president of the United States, in 1874

-- Guitar maker Leo Fender in 1909

-- Musician/businessman Jimmy Dean in 1928

-- Musician Eddie Fisher in 1928

-- Musician Bobby Hatfield in 1940

-- Fashion designer Betsey Johnson in 1942 (age 82)

File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI

-- Musician Ronnie Spector (Ronettes) in 1943

-- Musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Rosanna Arquette in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Antonio Banderas in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Jon Farriss (INXS) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Writer Suzanne Collins in 1962 (age 62)

-- Political commentator Andrew Sullivan in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Michael Bivins (Bell Div DeVoe/New Edition) in 1968 (age 56)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Actor Justin Theroux in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Angie Harmon in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Joanna Garcia Swisher in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor/model Devon Aoki in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Brenton Thwaites in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Lucas Till in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Brigette Lundy-Paine in 1994 (age 30)

-- Model/television personality/entrepreneur Kylie Jenner in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Jeremy Maguire in 2011 (age 13)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

