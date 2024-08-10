Celine Dion blasts Trump campaign for unauthorized use of song at rally

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Canadian popular music icon Celine Dion on Saturday denounced the campaign of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for the unauthorized use of her one of her songs at a rally in Montana.
Dion and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada, objected to the campaign's use of a video depicting the diva performing her 1997 hit "My Heart Will Go On," from the soundtrack of the movie Titanic, during a rally held by Trump and running mate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Friday in Bozeman, Mont.