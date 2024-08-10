Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 10, 2024 / 8:18 PM

Celine Dion blasts Trump campaign for unauthorized use of song at rally

By Don Jacobson
Pop superstar Celine Dion says use of her music by the campaign of 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally Friday in Montana was unauthorized. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Pop superstar Celine Dion says use of her music by the campaign of 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally Friday in Montana was unauthorized. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Canadian popular music icon Celine Dion on Saturday denounced the campaign of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for the unauthorized use of her one of her songs at a rally in Montana.

Dion and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada, objected to the campaign's use of a video depicting the diva performing her 1997 hit "My Heart Will Go On," from the soundtrack of the movie Titanic, during a rally held by Trump and running mate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Friday in Bozeman, Mont.

Advertisement

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use," they wrote in a social media post.

They then added, "...And really, THAT song?"

Advertisement

In stating her objections to Trump using her music with authorization, Dion joined a long line of recording artists voicing similar unhappiness with the former president's various campaigns in recent years.

Others in that group includes the Rolling Stones, who threatened to sue Trump over his use of their songs at his rallies in 2020; pop star Rihanna, who in 2018 sent a cease-and-desist letter to his campaign; and Neil Young, who in 2020 actually filed suit against Trump demanding that he stop using "Rockin' in the Free World" and other of his songs at his rallies.

Dion last month made a memorable comeback after four years of not performing live with an appearance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, during which she delivered a stirring rendition of Edith Piaf's French anthem, "Hymn to Love," at the Eiffel Tower.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Allison Williams to star in film version of Colleen Hoover's 'Regretting You'
Movies // 7 hours ago
Allison Williams to star in film version of Colleen Hoover's 'Regretting You'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Allison Williams has signed up to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, "Regretting You."
'Greatest Showman' stage musical in works
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Greatest Showman' stage musical in works
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney is working on a theatrical adaptation of the 2017 movie musical, "The Greatest Showman."
Disney announces 'Inside Out' series, 'Incredibles' sequel
Music // 9 hours ago
Disney announces 'Inside Out' series, 'Incredibles' sequel
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney has announced plans for an "Inside Out" streaming series and another "Incredibles" movie sequel.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' returns to top of U.S. album chart
Music // 10 hours ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' returns to top of U.S. album chart
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" has returned to the top of the U.S. album chart.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Brigette Lundy-Paine, Michael Bivins
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Brigette Lundy-Paine, Michael Bivins
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Actor Brigette Lundy-Paine turns 30 and musician Michael Bivins turns 56, among the famous birthdays for August 10.
David Boreanaz experiencing full range of emotions as 'SEAL Team' wraps
TV // 1 day ago
David Boreanaz experiencing full range of emotions as 'SEAL Team' wraps
NEW YORK, Aug. 09 (UPI) -- "Angel" and "Bones" icon David Boreanaz told UPI that wrapping up his seven-season stint on "SEAL Team" has been a bittersweet experience.
H.E.R. to perform at Paris Olympics closing ceremony
Music // 1 day ago
H.E.R. to perform at Paris Olympics closing ceremony
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- H.E.R. will perform the U.S. national anthem at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony Sunday.
'Furiosa' to start streaming Aug. 16 on Max
Movies // 1 day ago
'Furiosa' to start streaming Aug. 16 on Max
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, is coming to Max in August.
Shawn Mendes shares how he 'was about to be a father' in new song
Music // 1 day ago
Shawn Mendes shares how he 'was about to be a father' in new song
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes released "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough," two songs from his album "Shawn," on his 26th birthday.
Kylie Minogue strikes a pose in 'My Oh My' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Kylie Minogue strikes a pose in 'My Oh My' music video
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue released a music video for her single "My Oh My" with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

David Boreanaz experiencing full range of emotions as 'SEAL Team' wraps
David Boreanaz experiencing full range of emotions as 'SEAL Team' wraps
Kylie Minogue strikes a pose in 'My Oh My' music video
Kylie Minogue strikes a pose in 'My Oh My' music video
Matthias Schweighöfer: Milli Vanilli producer 'was still pretty angry'
Matthias Schweighöfer: Milli Vanilli producer 'was still pretty angry'
'Greatest Showman' stage musical in works
'Greatest Showman' stage musical in works
Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Brigette Lundy-Paine, Michael Bivins
Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Brigette Lundy-Paine, Michael Bivins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement