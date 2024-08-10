Celine Dion blasts Trump campaign for unauthorized use of song at rally

Pop superstar Celine Dion says use of her music by the campaign of 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally Friday in Montana was unauthorized. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Canadian popular music icon Celine Dion on Saturday denounced the campaign of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for the unauthorized use of her one of her songs at a rally in Montana. Dion and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada, objected to the campaign's use of a video depicting the diva performing her 1997 hit "My Heart Will Go On," from the soundtrack of the movie Titanic, during a rally held by Trump and running mate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Friday in Bozeman, Mont. Advertisement

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use," they wrote in a social media post.

They then added, "...And really, THAT song?"

In stating her objections to Trump using her music with authorization, Dion joined a long line of recording artists voicing similar unhappiness with the former president's various campaigns in recent years.

Others in that group includes the Rolling Stones, who threatened to sue Trump over his use of their songs at his rallies in 2020; pop star Rihanna, who in 2018 sent a cease-and-desist letter to his campaign; and Neil Young, who in 2020 actually filed suit against Trump demanding that he stop using "Rockin' in the Free World" and other of his songs at his rallies.

Dion last month made a memorable comeback after four years of not performing live with an appearance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, during which she delivered a stirring rendition of Edith Piaf's French anthem, "Hymn to Love," at the Eiffel Tower.