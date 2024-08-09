Famous birthdays for Aug. 9: Dan Levy, Gillian Anderson

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
|Advertisement
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo. They include:
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- French architect Pierre Charles L'Enfant, designer of the District of Columbia, in 1754
-- Philanthropist Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton in 1757
-- Author P.L. Travers in 1899
-- American Indian engineer Mary G. Ross in 1908
-- English actor/playwright Robert Shaw in 1927
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Cousy in 1928 (age 96)
-- Australian tennis star Rod Laver in 1938 (age 86)
-- Comedian David Steinberg in 1942 (age 82)
-- Heavyweight boxer Ken Norton in 1943
-- Actor Sam Elliott in 1944 (age 80)
-- Actor Melanie Griffith in 1957 (age 67)
-- Actor Amanda Bearse in 1958 (age 66)
-- Fashion designer Michael Kors in 1959 (age 65)
-- Pop singer Whitney Houston in 1963
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Brett Hull in 1964 (age 60)
-- TV host Hoda Kotb in 1964 (age 60)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Gillian Anderson in 1968 (age 56)
-- Actor Eric Bana in 1968 (age 56)
-- TV journalist Chris Cuomo in 1970 (54)
-- Musician Juanes, born Juan Esteban Aristizábal Vásquez, in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Kevin McKidd in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Jessica Capshaw in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Audrey Tautou in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Ashley Johnson in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Dan Levy in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Anna Kendrick in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Adelaide Kane in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Bill Skarsgard in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Justice Smith in 1995 (age 29)