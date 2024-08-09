Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 9, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 9: Dan Levy, Gillian Anderson

By UPI Staff
Dan Levy arrives for the medallion ceremony honoring the recipients of the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on December 4, 2021. The actor turns 41 on August 9. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI
1 of 3 | Dan Levy arrives for the medallion ceremony honoring the recipients of the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on December 4, 2021. The actor turns 41 on August 9. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French architect Pierre Charles L'Enfant, designer of the District of Columbia, in 1754

-- Philanthropist Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton in 1757

-- Author P.L. Travers in 1899

-- American Indian engineer Mary G. Ross in 1908

-- English actor/playwright Robert Shaw in 1927

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Cousy in 1928 (age 96)

-- Australian tennis star Rod Laver in 1938 (age 86)

-- Comedian David Steinberg in 1942 (age 82)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Heavyweight boxer Ken Norton in 1943

-- Actor Sam Elliott in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Melanie Griffith in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Amanda Bearse in 1958 (age 66)

-- Fashion designer Michael Kors in 1959 (age 65)

-- Pop singer Whitney Houston in 1963

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Brett Hull in 1964 (age 60)

-- TV host Hoda Kotb in 1964 (age 60)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Gillian Anderson in 1968 (age 56)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Actor Eric Bana in 1968 (age 56)

-- TV journalist Chris Cuomo in 1970 (54)

-- Musician Juanes, born Juan Esteban Aristizábal Vásquez, in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Kevin McKidd in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Jessica Capshaw in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Audrey Tautou in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Ashley Johnson in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Dan Levy in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Anna Kendrick in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Adelaide Kane in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Bill Skarsgard in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Justice Smith in 1995 (age 29)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

