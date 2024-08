1 of 3 | Kieran Culkin is set to star in the revival of David Mamet's play "Glengarry Glen Ross." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Succession Emmy winner Kieran Culkin, Better Call Saul alum Bob Odenkirk and comedian Bill Burr are to star in the Broadway revival of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play, Glengarry Glen Ross. Patrick Marber is onboard to direct the real estate-themed comedy, which is set to open on Broadway next spring. Advertisement

"In 1983, I saw the original production of Glengarry Glen Ross in London," Patrick Marber said.

"I was just 19. The play blew my young soul away. It was one of the reasons I wanted to work in theater. Forty years later, I am so thrilled to be directing it on Broadway with these incredible actors. I will do my utmost to ensure that this great American play brings audiences the same great pleasures it brought to me."

The original 1984 Broadway production featured Joe Mantegna, Mike Nussbaum, Robert Prosky, Lane Smith, James Tolkan, Jack Wallace and J.T. Walsh.

A 1992 film version starred Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Ed Harris, Alan Arkin, Kevin Spacey and Jonathan Pryce.

Pacino also returned for the 2012 Broadway revival, which co-starred Bobby Cannavale, David Harbour, John C. McGinley and Richard Schiff.