Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Keith Carradine, Tawny Cypress

-- The United States' first professional architect, Charles Bulfinch, in 1763

-- Black explorer Matthew Henson in 1866

-- Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata in 1879

-- Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg in 1908

-- Movie producer Dino De Laurentiis in 1919

-- Actor Esther Williams in 1921

-- Actor Dustin Hoffman in 1937 (age 87)

-- Musician/actor Connie Stevens in 1938 (age 86)

-- Musician Phil Balsley (Statler Brothers) in 1939 (age 85)

-- Actor Larry Wilcox in 1947 (age 77)

-- Russian cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya, first woman to walk in space, in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Keith Carradine in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) in 1957 (age 67)

-- TV personality Deborah Norville in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician The Edge, born David Evans, (U2) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Rikki Rockett, born Richard Ream, (Poison) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Scott Stapp (Creed) in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician JC Chasez (NSYNC) in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Tawny Cypress in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Lindsay Sloane in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Michael Urie in 1980 (age 44)

-- Tennis legend Roger Federer in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Meagan Good in 1981 (age 43)

-- Musician Eric Howk (Portugal. The Man) in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Peyton List in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Katie Leung in 1987 (age 37)

-- Beatrice, princess of York, in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Casey Cott in 1992 (age 32)

-- Musician Lauv, born Ari Leff, in 1994 (age 30)

-- Musician Shawn Mendes in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor Bebe Wood in 2001 (age 23)

-- Actor Kitana Turnbull in 2005 (age 18)