Aug. 8, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Keith Carradine, Tawny Cypress

By UPI Staff
Keith Carradine attends the 40th anniversary screening of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" presented at the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on April 21, 2022. The actor turns 75 on August 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Keith Carradine attends the 40th anniversary screening of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" presented at the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on April 21, 2022. The actor turns 75 on August 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- The United States' first professional architect, Charles Bulfinch, in 1763

-- Black explorer Matthew Henson in 1866

-- Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata in 1879

-- Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg in 1908

-- Movie producer Dino De Laurentiis in 1919

-- Actor Esther Williams in 1921

-- Actor Dustin Hoffman in 1937 (age 87)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician/actor Connie Stevens in 1938 (age 86)

-- Musician Phil Balsley (Statler Brothers) in 1939 (age 85)

-- Actor Larry Wilcox in 1947 (age 77)

-- Russian cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya, first woman to walk in space, in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Keith Carradine in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) in 1957 (age 67)

-- TV personality Deborah Norville in 1958 (age 66)

File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning Carr/UPI

-- Musician The Edge, born David Evans, (U2) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Rikki Rockett, born Richard Ream, (Poison) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Scott Stapp (Creed) in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician JC Chasez (NSYNC) in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Tawny Cypress in 1976 (age 48)

File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Lindsay Sloane in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Michael Urie in 1980 (age 44)

-- Tennis legend Roger Federer in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Meagan Good in 1981 (age 43)

-- Musician Eric Howk (Portugal. The Man) in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Peyton List in 1986 (age 38)

File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Katie Leung in 1987 (age 37)

-- Beatrice, princess of York, in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Casey Cott in 1992 (age 32)

-- Musician Lauv, born Ari Leff, in 1994 (age 30)

-- Musician Shawn Mendes in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor Bebe Wood in 2001 (age 23)

-- Actor Kitana Turnbull in 2005 (age 18)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

