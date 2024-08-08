Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Keith Carradine, Tawny Cypress

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
|Advertisement
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- The United States' first professional architect, Charles Bulfinch, in 1763
-- Black explorer Matthew Henson in 1866
-- Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata in 1879
-- Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg in 1908
-- Movie producer Dino De Laurentiis in 1919
-- Actor Esther Williams in 1921
-- Actor Dustin Hoffman in 1937 (age 87)
-- Musician/actor Connie Stevens in 1938 (age 86)
-- Musician Phil Balsley (Statler Brothers) in 1939 (age 85)
-- Actor Larry Wilcox in 1947 (age 77)
-- Russian cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya, first woman to walk in space, in 1948 (age 76)
-- Actor Keith Carradine in 1949 (age 75)
-- Musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) in 1957 (age 67)
-- TV personality Deborah Norville in 1958 (age 66)
-- Musician The Edge, born David Evans, (U2) in 1961 (age 63)
-- Musician Rikki Rockett, born Richard Ream, (Poison) in 1961 (age 63)
-- Musician Scott Stapp (Creed) in 1973 (age 51)
-- Musician Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) in 1975 (age 49)
-- Musician JC Chasez (NSYNC) in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Tawny Cypress in 1976 (age 48)
-- Musician Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Lindsay Sloane in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Michael Urie in 1980 (age 44)
-- Tennis legend Roger Federer in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Meagan Good in 1981 (age 43)
-- Musician Eric Howk (Portugal. The Man) in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Peyton List in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Katie Leung in 1987 (age 37)
-- Beatrice, princess of York, in 1988 (age 36)
-- Actor Casey Cott in 1992 (age 32)
-- Musician Lauv, born Ari Leff, in 1994 (age 30)
-- Musician Shawn Mendes in 1998 (age 26)
-- Actor Bebe Wood in 2001 (age 23)
-- Actor Kitana Turnbull in 2005 (age 18)