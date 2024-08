The Olympic cauldron is seen through the Pyramid of the Louvre as it rises about 200 feet in the air in Paris. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Paris Olympics are shattering streaming records, with viewership greater than all the previous Olympic Games combined. Viewers have spent a collective 17 billion minutes tuning in to the Summer Games on Peacock. This is a dramatic leap above the 4.48 billion minutes the Tokyo Olympics earned. Advertisement

The NBCUniversal streamer was to air all 329 medal events, plus replays, and the extensive coverage has spiked NBC's primetime viewership, too.

The network is currently the top destination for adults between ages 18 and 49.

Peacock recently shared a video that celebrated other Paris Olympic record-breaking moments.

"Five times we saw history being made at the Olympics," the video reads. "Julien Alfred wins St. Lucia's first Olympic medal, first all-Black podium in men's or women's gymnastics Olympic history,

"Team USA wins their first-ever medal in rugby sevens, Cindy Ngamba wins Refugee team's first Olympic medal, 61-year-old Ni Xialian is the oldest table tennis winner in Olympic history."

And this year, there are more people than ever before watching it all unfold.

China's Zheng Haohao, 11, competes in women's skateboarding

China's Zheng Haohao, 11 years old, performs in the women's park skateboarding event during the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 6, 2024. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo