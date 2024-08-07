The Weeknd brings 'Nightmare Trilogy' to Universal Studios Hollywood

1 of 5 | The Weeknd created "The Weeeknd: Nightmare Trilogy" for Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Universal Studios Hollywood announced Wednesday that The Weeknd created a new haunted house for this year's Halloween Horror Nights attraction. Horror Nights runs Sept. 5 through Nov. 3. "The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy" is the artist's latest contribution to Universal Halloween Horror Nights. In 2022, he created "The Weeknd: After Hours," inspired by his album After Hours. Advertisement

"Nightmare Trilogy" will also feature The Weeknd's music and a score by artist and producer Mike Dean.

In addition, this year's Halloween Horror Nights will include "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Legacy of Leatherface," inspired by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. For the film's 50th anniversary, the house features a new storyline in a slaughterhouse incorporating Leatherface's nine film appearances.

The Universal tram also drives through horror exhibits. This year it makes "Enter the Blumhouse" mobile, driving through M3gan, The Black Phone, Freaky, The Purge and Happy Death Day characters and exhibits.

The Purge-themed stunt show also takes over the Waterworld attraction again.

Universal previously announced haunted houses based on A Quiet Place, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Universal Monsters, Insidious, a sequel to last year's "Monstruous: The Monsters of Latin America" and the original "Dead Exposure: Death Valley."

Universal Studios Orlando also presents Halloween Horror Nights with different variations on attractions.

