Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 7, 2024 / 1:36 PM

The Weeknd brings 'Nightmare Trilogy' to Universal Studios Hollywood

By Fred Topel
The Weeknd created "The Weeeknd: Nightmare Trilogy" for Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 5 | The Weeknd created "The Weeeknd: Nightmare Trilogy" for Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Universal Studios Hollywood announced Wednesday that The Weeknd created a new haunted house for this year's Halloween Horror Nights attraction. Horror Nights runs Sept. 5 through Nov. 3.

"The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy" is the artist's latest contribution to Universal Halloween Horror Nights. In 2022, he created "The Weeknd: After Hours," inspired by his album After Hours.

Advertisement

"Nightmare Trilogy" will also feature The Weeknd's music and a score by artist and producer Mike Dean.

In addition, this year's Halloween Horror Nights will include "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Legacy of Leatherface," inspired by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. For the film's 50th anniversary, the house features a new storyline in a slaughterhouse incorporating Leatherface's nine film appearances.

The Universal tram also drives through horror exhibits. This year it makes "Enter the Blumhouse" mobile, driving through M3gan, The Black Phone, Freaky, The Purge and Happy Death Day characters and exhibits.

The Purge-themed stunt show also takes over the Waterworld attraction again.

Universal previously announced haunted houses based on A Quiet Place, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Universal Monsters, Insidious, a sequel to last year's "Monstruous: The Monsters of Latin America" and the original "Dead Exposure: Death Valley."

Advertisement

Universal Studios Orlando also presents Halloween Horror Nights with different variations on attractions.

The Weeknd turns 33: a look back

The Weeknd arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Disney streaming services become profitable for first time
Entertainment News // 24 minutes ago
Disney streaming services become profitable for first time
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Disney's combined streaming services of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ became profitable for the first time, executives shared Wednesday.
Stray Kids create concoction in 'Jjam' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Stray Kids create concoction in 'Jjam' music video
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a music video for "Jjam," a song from its EP "Ate."
Lauryn Hill and the Fugees scrap U.S. shows days before tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Lauryn Hill and the Fugees scrap U.S. shows days before tour
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees will not perform the U.S. part of their tour, which was slated to kick off in Tampa on Friday.
Thriller 'Held Hostage in my House' comes to Lifetime
Movies // 2 hours ago
Thriller 'Held Hostage in my House' comes to Lifetime
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Lifetime will soon air "Held Hostage in My House," a psychological thriller that follows a woman who wakes up trapped in her own home.
'Disclaimer' teaser: Cate Blanchett stars in Alfonso Cuaron thriller
TV // 3 hours ago
'Disclaimer' teaser: Cate Blanchett stars in Alfonso Cuaron thriller
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- "Disclaimer," a new series based on the Renée Knight novel, is coming to Apple TV+ in October.
Paris Olympic streaming hits record 17 billion minutes viewed
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Paris Olympic streaming hits record 17 billion minutes viewed
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Paris Olympics are shattering streaming records, with viewership greater than all the previous Olympic Games combined.
'Dance Moms: A New Era' coach teaches with 'love and respect'
TV // 8 hours ago
'Dance Moms: A New Era' coach teaches with 'love and respect'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Gloria "Miss Glo" Hampton explains how "Dance Moms: A New Era," on Hulu Wednesday, showcases the difference between her teaching style and original "Dance Mom" coach, Abby Lee Miller's.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Michael Shannon, David Rasche
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Michael Shannon, David Rasche
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Michael Shannon turns 50 and actor David Rasche turns 80, among the famous birthdays for August 7.
'Star Trek,' 'Beef' actor Patti Yasutake dies at 70
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
'Star Trek,' 'Beef' actor Patti Yasutake dies at 70
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Patti Yasutake, an actor in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Beef" and more died Monday after a long battle with cancer, her manager confirmed.
Natasha Rothwell learns 'How to Die Alone' in trailer for Hulu series
TV // 22 hours ago
Natasha Rothwell learns 'How to Die Alone' in trailer for Hulu series
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "How to Die Alone" Tuesday. The Onyx Collective show created by and starring Natasha Rothwell premieres Sept. 13.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Barbara Bush gives birth to second child
Barbara Bush gives birth to second child
'Star Trek,' 'Beef' actor Patti Yasutake dies at 70
'Star Trek,' 'Beef' actor Patti Yasutake dies at 70
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Michael Shannon, David Rasche
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Michael Shannon, David Rasche
'English Teacher' confused by high school students
'English Teacher' confused by high school students
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement