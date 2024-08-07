Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Michael Shannon, David Rasche

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
|Advertisement
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Hungarian countess/serial killer Elizabeth Bathory in 1560
-- Carl Ritter, co-founder of modern geographical science, in 1779
-- World War I spy and courtesan known as Mata Hari, born Margaret Gertrude Zelle, in 1876
-- Diplomat/Nobel Prize winner Ralph Bunche in 1904
-- Actor Carl Switzer in 1927
-- Humorist Garrison Keillor in 1942 (age 82)
-- Actor Tobin Bell in 1942 (age 82)
-- Former FBI Director Robert Mueller in 1944 (age 80)
-- Actor David Rasche in 1944 (age 80)
-- Minnesota Supreme Court Justice/Football Hall of Fame member Alan Page in 1945 (age 79)
-- Actor Caroline Aaron in 1952 (age 72)
-- Actor Wayne Knight in 1955 (age 69)
-- Musician Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden) in 1958 (age 66)
-- Actor David Duchovny in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Maggie Wheeler in 1961 (63)
-- Actor Harold Perrineau in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor David Mann in 1966 (age 58)
-- Actor Michael Shannon in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Charlize Theron in 1975 (age 49)
-- DJ Samantha Ronson in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Eric Johnson in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Abbie Cornish in 1982 (age 42)
-- Hockey player Sidney Crosby in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Brett Gray in 1996 (age 28)
-- Actor Liam James in 1996 (age 28)