Aug. 7, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Michael Shannon, David Rasche

By UPI Staff
Michael Shannon attends the premiere of "George & Tammy" at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on November 21, 2022. The actor turns 50 on August 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Hungarian countess/serial killer Elizabeth Bathory in 1560

-- Carl Ritter, co-founder of modern geographical science, in 1779

-- World War I spy and courtesan known as Mata Hari, born Margaret Gertrude Zelle, in 1876

-- Diplomat/Nobel Prize winner Ralph Bunche in 1904

-- Actor Carl Switzer in 1927

-- Humorist Garrison Keillor in 1942 (age 82)

-- Actor Tobin Bell in 1942 (age 82)

-- Former FBI Director Robert Mueller in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor David Rasche in 1944 (age 80)

David Rasche attends the 30th annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Minnesota Supreme Court Justice/Football Hall of Fame member Alan Page in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Caroline Aaron in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Wayne Knight in 1955 (age 69)

-- Musician Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor David Duchovny in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Maggie Wheeler in 1961 (63)

-- Actor Harold Perrineau in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor David Mann in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Michael Shannon in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Charlize Theron in 1975 (age 49)

-- DJ Samantha Ronson in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Eric Johnson in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Abbie Cornish in 1982 (age 42)

-- Hockey player Sidney Crosby in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Brett Gray in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Liam James in 1996 (age 28)

