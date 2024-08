1 of 3 | Emily Stofle (L) and David Lynch arrive on the red carpet before the screening of "Twin Peaks" during the Cannes International Film Festival in France in 2017. Lynch, 78, is suffering from emphysema but hasn't given up plans to direct again. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Dune, Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks filmmaker David Lynch has issued a statement vowing emphysema will not force him to retire. "Ladies and Gentlemen, Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco -- the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them -- but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema," Lynch, 78, wrote on X Monday. Advertisement

"I have now quit smoking for over two years. Recently I had many tests and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema. I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire. I want you all to know that I really appreciate your concern. Love, David."

Lynch's other films include Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, Lost Highway, Wild at Heart and Mullholland Drive.

