1 of 4 | Barbara Bush has given birth to her second child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager announced her fraternal twin sister Barbara Bush has given birth to her second child, a son. "My sissy had a little mister and I fell madly in love with Edward Finn!" Jenna, 42, posted on Instagram Monday. Advertisement

Barbara, an advocate for children's health and safety issues, and her husband, screenwriter Craig Coyne, also welcomed daughter Cora in September 2021.

The Bush sisters are the daughters of former President George Bush and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush.

Jenna and her husband Henry Hager are the parents of Mila, 11, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 5.