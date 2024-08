Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Actor Patti Yasutake has died at age 70. Her manager, Kyle Fritz, confirmed to Deadline and Variety on Monday. Yasutake died in Santa Monica, Calif. after a long battle with cancer. She most recently appeared in the Netflix series Beef and provided a voice for the English dub of the movie Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Advertisement

A character actor since the '80s, Yasutake logged 16 episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation as Nurse Ogawa.

Ogawa also appeared in the films Star Trek: Generations and First Contact.

Other television appearances include episodes of T.J. Hooker, Mr. Belvedere, Murphy Brown, ER, Bones and many more. She also appeared in films like Gung Ho, Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, Drop Dead Gorgeous and more.

Yasutake is survived by siblings Steven Yasutake and Linda Hayashi.

