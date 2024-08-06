Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 6, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 6: Vera Farmiga, Ty Simpkins

By UPI Staff
Vera Farmiga arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The actor turns 51 on August 6. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Vera Farmiga arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The actor turns 51 on August 6. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- English poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson in 1809

-- First lady Edith Roosevelt in 1861

-- Hollywood gossip columnist Louella Parsons in 1881

-- Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming, the discoverer of penicillin, in 1881

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Henry Iba in 1904

-- Comedian Lucille Ball in 1911

President Ronald Reagan greets Lucille Ball during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington on December 7, 1986. Ball was born on this day in 1911. File Photo by Vince Mannino/UPI

-- Actor Robert Mitchum in 1917

-- Artist Andy Warhol in 1928

-- Writer Piers Anthony in 1934 (age 90)

-- Actor Catherine Hicks in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Michelle Yeoh in 1962 (age 62)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member David Robinson in 1965 (age 59)

-- Film director M. Night Shyamalan in 1970 (age 54)

-- Singer Geri Halliwell in 1972 (age 52)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
-- Actor Vera Farmiga in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Soleil Moon Frye in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Leslie Odom Jr. in 1981 (age 43)

-- Model Adrianne Curry in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Ty Simpkins in 2001 (age 23)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

