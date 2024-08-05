Trending
Aug. 5, 2024 / 10:13 AM

Lily Collins makes her 'childhood dream' a reality with West End debut

By Jessica Inman
Lily Collins makes a childhood dream come true in her West End debut in 2024. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 3 | Lily Collins makes a childhood dream come true in her West End debut in 2024. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Lily Collins fulfills her childhood dream of performing in London's West End this year with Barcelona, a play about a one-night stand gone wrong.

The Emily in Paris star will once again portray an American woman getting into trouble when she leaves the States. This time, however, the conflict unfolds in Spain, and Collins plays Irene, who spends a drunken night with a local.

"Over the course of a single night -- by turns funny, sexy and surprising -- Barcelona explores the gap between the fantasy of who we pretend to be and the truth of who we are," an official synopsis reads.

Collins said that as soon as she read the play, which was written by Bess Wohl, and features only two characters, she was set on getting the role.

"It has been a childhood dream of mine to perform in the West End and I'm hugely excited to make my stage debut in Bess' exciting play, Barcelona," she said. "Working with this team has truly been a gift and I cannot wait for audiences to be taken on a thrilling journey as the play unravels."

Álvaro Morte, well-known for his role in Money Heist, also stars.

The play, directed by Lynette Linton, premieres at Duke of York's Theatre Oct. 21 and runs through Jan. 11.

In a post that was shared on Instagram, Emily in Paris star Bruno Gouery (Luc) commented, "I'll be there!"

