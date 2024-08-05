Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 5, 2024 / 10:53 AM

Former 'Bachelorette' Andi Dorfman announces she is expecting

By Jessica Inman
TV personality Andi Dorfman shared her pregnancy news on Instagram on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
TV personality Andi Dorfman shared her pregnancy news on Instagram on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Andi Dorfman, who starred on The Bachelorette, shared on Instagram that she is expecting a baby with her husband, Blaine Hart.

"To say we are over the moon is an understatement," the former reality star wrote in the post's caption.

Advertisement

The couple's social media announcement shows Dorfman smiling and looking away from the camera while she holds her ultrasound photos. She wears a loose, unbuttoned white shirt and unbuttoned jeans. Hart wraps his arms around her and kisses her.

Dorfman, now 37, was a contestant on Season 18 of the The Bachelor, which aired a decade ago.

She broke up with Juan Pablo Galavis who was well-known at the time for his "sleazy" persona.

She became the 10th Bachelorette. but broke off her engagement with winner Josh Murray the following year. Although she and her husband first met while they were in college, the couple reconnected during an Italian vacation, Us Weekly reports.

Advertisement

They married in 2023. The baby will be the couple's first.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Shrinking' Season 2 coming to Apple TV+ in October
TV // 1 hour ago
'Shrinking' Season 2 coming to Apple TV+ in October
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Shrinking," a comedy-drama series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, will return for a second season in October.
Lily Collins makes her 'childhood dream' a reality with West End debut
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Lily Collins makes her 'childhood dream' a reality with West End debut
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Lily Collins fulfills her childhood dream of performing in London's West End this year with "Barcelona," a play about a one-night stand gone wrong.
Zac Efron thanks fans for support after weekend hospitalization
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Zac Efron thanks fans for support after weekend hospitalization
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Zac Efron has taken to social media to thank fans for their support after his weekend hospitalization in Spain.
Max offers sneak peek at 'Last of Us' S2, new 'Game of Thrones' prequel
TV // 3 hours ago
Max offers sneak peek at 'Last of Us' S2, new 'Game of Thrones' prequel
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Max released a teaser featuring scenes from some of its new and returning series on Sunday night as its hit "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon," wrapped its second season.
'Presumed Innocent,' 'Twister' top U.S. Streaming charts
TV // 3 hours ago
'Presumed Innocent,' 'Twister' top U.S. Streaming charts
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Presumed innocent" is the No. 1 streaming TV show and "Twister" the top online movie in the United States.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 5: Pat Smear, Jesse Williams
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 5: Pat Smear, Jesse Williams
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Musician Pat Smear turns 65 and actor Jesse Williams turns 43, among the famous birthdays for August 5.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $97 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Zac Efron 'fine' after brief pool-related hospitalization
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Zac Efron 'fine' after brief pool-related hospitalization
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Zac Efron's publicist said the "Family Affair," "High School Musical" and "Hairspray" star has been released from a hospital in Spain after a minor medical emergency in a pool.
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
TV // 23 hours ago
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Tobi Bamtefa says Bunny Washington, the drug dealer he plays on "Mayor of Kingstown," is surviving the only way he knows how to in Season 3.
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
TV // 1 day ago
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Mark Feuerstein told UPI the character he plays on "Hotel Cocaine" was having the time of his life as the owner of a 1970s Miami hot spot until Michael Chiklis' DEA agent Zulio arrived on the scene.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zac Efron 'fine' after brief pool-related hospitalization
Zac Efron 'fine' after brief pool-related hospitalization
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement