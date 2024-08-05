Former 'Bachelorette' Andi Dorfman announces she is expecting

TV personality Andi Dorfman shared her pregnancy news on Instagram on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Andi Dorfman, who starred on The Bachelorette, shared on Instagram that she is expecting a baby with her husband, Blaine Hart. "To say we are over the moon is an understatement," the former reality star wrote in the post's caption. Advertisement

The couple's social media announcement shows Dorfman smiling and looking away from the camera while she holds her ultrasound photos. She wears a loose, unbuttoned white shirt and unbuttoned jeans. Hart wraps his arms around her and kisses her.

Dorfman, now 37, was a contestant on Season 18 of the The Bachelor, which aired a decade ago.

She broke up with Juan Pablo Galavis who was well-known at the time for his "sleazy" persona.

She became the 10th Bachelorette. but broke off her engagement with winner Josh Murray the following year. Although she and her husband first met while they were in college, the couple reconnected during an Italian vacation, Us Weekly reports.

Advertisement

They married in 2023. The baby will be the couple's first.