Aug. 5, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 5: Pat Smear, Jesse Williams

By UPI Staff
Pat Smear attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The musician turns 65 on August 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Pat Smear attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The musician turns 65 on August 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Writer Guy de Maupassant in 1850

-- Joseph Merrick, subject of The Elephant Man, in 1889

-- Filmmaker John Huston in 1906

-- U.S. Gen. Hazel Johnson in 1927

-- Astronaut Neil Armstrong in 1930

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Herb Brooks in 1937

-- Actor Loni Anderson in 1945 (age 79)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Erika Slezak in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister) in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Maureen McCormick in 1956 (age 68)

-- Singer Pete Burns (Dead or Alive) in 1959

-- Musician Pat Smear, born Georg Ruthenberg, (Nirvana/Foo Fighters) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Patrick Ewing in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Mark Strong in 1963 (age 61)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jonathan Silverman in 1966 (age 58)

-- Filmmaker James Gunn in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Adam Yauch (Beastie Boys) in 1964

-- Actor Stéphanie Szostak in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Whit Sellers (Old Dominion) in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Jesse Williams in 1981 (age 43)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Travie McCoy (Gym Class Heroes) in 1981 (age 43)

-- Olympic runner/bobsledder Lolo Jones in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Adam Irigoyen in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Olivia Holt in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Albert Tsai in 2004 (age 20)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

