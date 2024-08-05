Famous birthdays for Aug. 5: Pat Smear, Jesse Williams

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
-- Writer Guy de Maupassant in 1850
-- Joseph Merrick, subject of The Elephant Man, in 1889
-- Filmmaker John Huston in 1906
-- U.S. Gen. Hazel Johnson in 1927
-- Astronaut Neil Armstrong in 1930
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Herb Brooks in 1937
-- Actor Loni Anderson in 1945 (age 79)
-- Actor Erika Slezak in 1946 (age 78)
-- Musician Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister) in 1955 (age 69)
-- Actor Maureen McCormick in 1956 (age 68)
-- Singer Pete Burns (Dead or Alive) in 1959
-- Musician Pat Smear, born Georg Ruthenberg, (Nirvana/Foo Fighters) in 1959 (age 65)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Patrick Ewing in 1962 (age 62)
-- Actor Mark Strong in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Jonathan Silverman in 1966 (age 58)
-- Filmmaker James Gunn in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician Adam Yauch (Beastie Boys) in 1964
-- Actor Stéphanie Szostak in 1975 (age 49)
-- Musician Whit Sellers (Old Dominion) in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Jesse Williams in 1981 (age 43)
-- Musician Travie McCoy (Gym Class Heroes) in 1981 (age 43)
-- Olympic runner/bobsledder Lolo Jones in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Adam Irigoyen in 1997 (age 27)
-- Actor Olivia Holt in 1997 (age 27)
-- Actor Albert Tsai in 2004 (age 20)