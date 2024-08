Zac Efron is recovering after a minor medical incident in a pool while on vacation in Spain. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Zac Efron has been released from a hospital in Spain after a minor medical incident in a pool, his publicist said Saturday. "He is fine," a representative for the Family Affair, High School Musical and Hairspray star told People.com. They did not provide any other details about the mishap in Ibiza or his condition. Advertisement

TMZ was the first to report Friday night's incident, saying Efron was discovered in the pool by two people who worked at the villa where he was staying.

Efron was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, the New York Post said.

In 2022, he revealed he had broken his jaw after falling into a granite fountain at his home while he was running with socks on. He had to undergo surgery and physical therapy to treat the injury.

The actor has been touring Europe this summer, stopping in St. Tropez, Mykonos and Paris.

