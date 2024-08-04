Advertisement
Aug. 4, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim

By UPI Staff
Jeff Gordon participates in ceremonies prior to the Blue Green Vacation Duel 1 Qualifying Race for the 66th Daytona 500 on February 15 in Florida. The race car driver turns 53 on August 4. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
1 of 3 | Jeff Gordon participates in ceremonies prior to the Blue Green Vacation Duel 1 Qualifying Race for the 66th Daytona 500 on February 15 in Florida. The race car driver turns 53 on August 4. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Urban VII in 1521

-- Poet Percy Bysshe Shelley in 1792

-- Fashion designer Louis Vuitton in 1821

-- Queen Elizabeth, mother of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in 1900

-- Musician Louis Armstrong in 1901

UPI File Photo

-- Architect Raoul Wallenberg, credited with saving 100,000 Jews from the Nazis during World War II, in 1912

-- Longtime White House reporter Helen Thomas in 1920

-- Actor Richard Belzer in 1944

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Riggins in 1949 (age 75)

-- Writer Sapphire, born Ramona Lofton, in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Billy Bob Thornton in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor/voice actor Lauren Tom in 1961 (age 63)

-- Former U.S. President Barack Obama in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Daniel Dae Kim in 1968 (age 56)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Race car driver Jeff Gordon in 1971 (age 53)

-- Dancer Kym Johnson in 1976 (age 48)

-- Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor/filmmaker Greta Gerwig in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Dylan Sprouse in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Cole Sprouse in 1992 (age 32)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

