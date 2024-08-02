1 of 2 | Aerosmith launched its current tour in September, but the band announced a month later that it was rescheduling the tour to give Steven Tyler (pictured in 2016) time to heal his voice after he injured it during the start of the "Peace Out" farewell tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- American rock band Aerosmith, formed in Boston in 1970 before going on to sell 150 million records globally, announced that the band is abruptly canceling its farewell concert series because of injuries to lead singer Steven Tyler's voice. Aerosmith launched its current tour in September, but the band announced a month later that it was rescheduling the tour to give Tyler time to heal his voice after he injured it during the start of the Peace Out farewell tour. Advertisement

In a release on the band's website Friday, the band said "a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible."

"We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing," the band said in its statement.

"As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side.

"Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible," the statement read. "We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision -- as a band of brothers -- to retire from the touring stage."

Advertisement

The band's statement said that anyone who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded, and it urged fans who used third-party resale sites -- such as SeatGeek, StubHub and VividSeats -- to contact those sites for details on refunds.

The band, which has 25 gold, 18 platinum and 12 multi-platinum albums, is best known for hits such as "Dream On," "Walk This Way" and "Love In an Elevator." It has sold more than 85 million U.S. records.